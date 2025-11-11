Pixelworks Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Total revenue increased 6% sequentially, with sales into all end markets growing quarter-over-quarter

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin expanded 400 basis points sequentially to 49.8% and 49.9%, respectively

OPPO affiliate, realme, launched the realme P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G smartphones incorporating Pixelworks' X7 Gen 2 visual processor, featuring ultra-low latency MotionEngine® technology and AI-based super resolution

Collaborated with realme on recently launched realme GT8 series smartphones, incorporating Pixelworks-enabled R1 gaming chip and advanced distributed rendering solutions

Completed the sale of $3 million of non-strategic patents

Subsequent to the end of third quarter, completed registered direct offering of the Company's common stock, generating net proceeds of approximately $6.5 million

Announced definitive purchase agreement to sell all shares of the Company's Pixelworks Shanghai subsidiary to a special-purpose entity led by VeriSilicon

"Our third quarter top and bottom-line results improved sequentially, with all financial metrics being within or better than our guided ranges," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "Gross margin expanded sequentially and was more favorable than expected, achieving approximately 50% for the quarter. We also realized incremental benefits from our previous cost reduction actions, with third quarter operating expenses decreasing sequentially and down $3.1 million year-over-year. Taken together, we delivered continued meaningful improvement in our operating results for the quarter.

"Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we've capitalized on multiple opportunities to further strengthen the Company's financial position and flexibility. These included a successfully completed registered direct offering of common stock and sale of non-strategic patents. Combined, these two transactions contributed gross cash proceeds of approximately $10 million to our balance sheet in the fourth quarter. Additionally, in mid-October we announced a definitive purchase agreement to sell all of the Company's shares in our Pixelworks Shanghai subsidiary. Although this remains subject to approval by Pixelworks shareholders as well as other customary closing conditions, we believe the proposed transaction stands to unlock substantial value for shareholders upon closing, while also transforming the future of Pixelworks into a highly compelling global technology licensing business. As a reminder, the Board of Directors has unanimously recommended a vote FOR the proposed sale, and I strongly encourage all shareholders to vote their shares in advance of the upcoming special meeting."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $8.8 million, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential increase in third quarter revenue reflected growth across all end markets, led by increased sales into the home and enterprise market.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 49.8%, compared to 45.8% in the second quarter of 2025 and 51.2% in the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2025 GAAP operating expenses were $10.0 million, compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $13.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2025 gross profit margin was 49.9%, compared to 46.0% in the second quarter of 2025 and 51.3% in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses were $9.2 million, compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $12.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million, or ($0.81) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.7 million, or ($1.27) per share, in the second quarter of 2025, and a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million, or ($1.66) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc." as "net loss".

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $3.8 million, or ($0.69) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $5.3 million, or ($1.00) per share, in the second quarter of 2025, and a non-GAAP net loss of $7.1 million, or ($1.45) per share, in the third quarter of 2024.

On June 6, 2025, the Company effected a one-for-twelve reverse stock split of the Company's common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split"). All shares of the Company's common stock, per-share data and related information included in the accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted as though the Reverse Stock Split had been effected prior to all periods presented.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2025 was a negative $3.6 million, compared to a negative $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 and a negative $6.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue, net $ 8,771 $ 8,250 $ 9,527 $ 24,115 $ 34,116 Cost of revenue (1) 4,400 4,471 4,648 12,513 16,797 Gross profit 4,371 3,779 4,879 11,602 17,319 Operating expenses:









Research and development (2) 5,720 5,998 8,405 18,241 24,421 Selling, general and administrative (3) 4,273 4,442 5,016 13,347 16,272 Restructuring — 640 90 1,033 1,493 Total operating expenses 9,993 11,080 13,511 32,621 42,186 Loss from operations (5,622) (7,301) (8,632) (21,019) (24,867) Government subsidies received 467 801 — 1,281 — Interest income and other, net 51 66 296 214 1,057 Total other income, net 518 867 296 1,495 1,057 Loss before income taxes (5,104) (6,434) (8,336) (19,524) (23,810) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (511) 491 125 14 262 Net loss (4,593) (6,925) (8,461) (19,538) (24,072) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests and redeemable non-controlling interests 161 218 320 638 716 Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (4,432) $ (6,707) $ (8,141) $ (18,900) $ (23,356) Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.81) $ (1.27) $ (1.66) $ (3.59) $ (4.82) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 5,440 5,282 4,893 5,258 4,843

































(1) Includes:









Stock-based compensation 9 10 13 29 41 Restructuring — 3 — 78 16 (2) Includes stock-based compensation 174 241 327 637 973 (3) Includes stock-based compensation 571 488 702 1,578 2,028

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit









GAAP gross profit $ 4,371 $ 3,779 $ 4,879 $ 11,602 $ 17,319 Stock-based compensation 9 10 13 29 41 Restructuring — 3 — 78 16 Total reconciling items included in gross profit 9 13 13 107 57 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,380 $ 3,792 $ 4,892 $ 11,709 $ 17,376 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 49.9 % 46.0 % 51.3 % 48.6 % 50.9 %











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses









GAAP operating expenses $ 9,993 $ 11,080 $ 13,511 $ 32,621 $ 42,186 Reconciling item included in research and development:









Stock-based compensation 174 241 327 637 973 Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:









Stock-based compensation 571 488 702 1,578 2,028 Restructuring — 640 90 1,033 1,493 Total reconciling items included in operating expenses 745 1,369 1,119 3,248 4,494 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 9,248 $ 9,711 $ 12,392 $ 29,373 $ 37,692











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss

attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (4,432) $ (6,707) $ (8,141) $ (18,900) $ (23,356) Reconciling items included in gross profit 9 13 13 107 57 Reconciling items included in operating expenses 745 1,369 1,119 3,248 4,494 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (76) 21 (74) (55) — Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (3,754) $ (5,304) $ (7,083) $ (15,600) $ (18,805)











Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share -

basic and diluted $ (0.69) $ (1.00) $ (1.45) $ (2.97) $ (3.88)











Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 5,440 5,282 4,893 5,258 4,843











*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2025

2025

2024

2025

2024





Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share





Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net

loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.









































GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.



$ (0.81)

$ (0.81)

$ (1.27)

$ (1.27)

$ (1.66)

$ (1.66)

$ (3.59)

$ (3.59)

$ (4.82)

$ (4.82) Reconciling items included in gross profit



0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01 Reconciling items included in operating expenses



0.14

0.14

0.26

0.26

0.23

0.23

0.62

0.62

0.93

0.93 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments



(0.01)

(0.01)

0.00

0.00

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.01)

—

— Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.



$ (0.69)

$ (0.69)

$ (1.00)

$ (1.00)

$ (1.45)

$ (1.45)

$ (2.97)

$ (2.97)

$ (3.88)

$ (3.88)











































*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, June 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,



2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin



















GAAP gross profit margin

49.8 %

45.8 %

51.2 %

48.1 %

50.8 % Stock-based compensation

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 % Restructuring

— %

0.0 %

— %

0.3 %

0.0 % Total reconciling items included in gross profit

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.4 %

0.2 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin

49.9 %

46.0 %

51.3 %

48.6 %

50.9 %





















*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. and

adjusted EBITDA









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (4,432) $ (6,707) $ (8,141) $ (18,900) $ (23,356) Stock-based compensation 754 739 1,042 2,244 3,042 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (76) 21 (74) (55) — Restructuring — 643 90 1,111 1,509 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (3,754) $ (5,304) $ (7,083) $ (15,600) $ (18,805) EBITDA adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization $ 646 $ 573 $ 920 $ 2,047 $ 3,088 Interest income and other, net (51) (66) (296) (214) (1,057) Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes (435) 470 199 69 262 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,594) $ (4,327) $ (6,260) $ (13,698) $ (16,512)











*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,611 $ 23,647 Accounts receivable, net 5,683 5,804 Inventories 3,148 4,210 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,889 1,191 Total current assets 25,331 34,852 Property and equipment, net 4,220 6,500 Operating lease right of use assets 1,911 3,368 Other assets, net 652 945 Goodwill 18,407 18,407 Total assets $ 50,521 $ 64,072 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 1,683 $ 1,400 Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities 6,600 6,581 Short-term line of credit 1,404 — Current portion of income taxes payable 81 365 Total current liabilities 9,768 8,346 Long-term liabilities, net of current portion — 375 Deposit liability 12,325 13,109 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 670 1,450 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 833 914 Total liabilities 23,596 24,194 Redeemable non-controlling interest 28,077 27,396 Total Pixelworks, Inc. shareholders' equity (deficit) (23,932) (10,568) Non-controlling interest 22,780 23,050 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (1,152) 12,482 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity $ 50,521 $ 64,072

