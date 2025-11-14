Pixelworks to Participate in 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the ROTH Technology Conference on Wednesday November 19, 2025 at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, NY.

To request a meeting with the Company at the ROTH Technology Conference, investors should visit the conference event website or contact their ROTH representative.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

