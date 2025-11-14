Pixelworks to Participate in 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

News provided by

Pixelworks, Inc.

Nov 14, 2025, 08:00 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the ROTH Technology Conference on Wednesday November 19, 2025 at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, NY.

To request a meeting with the Company at the ROTH Technology Conference, investors should visit the conference event website or contact their ROTH representative.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Pixelworks Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Pixelworks Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the...
Pixelworks' Distributed Rendering Solution Empowers realme's GT8 Series R1 Gaming Chip to Achieve a Performance Leap

Pixelworks' Distributed Rendering Solution Empowers realme's GT8 Series R1 Gaming Chip to Achieve a Performance Leap

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced that it offers an advanced distributed rendering...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics