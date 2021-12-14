Pixelz's Management Team Partners with Adelis in Growth Buyout

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego based tech scale-up Pixelz was founded in 2011 and has pioneered a hybrid business model combining AI, automation and a strong operational culture in delivery centers, allowing Pixelz to create a unique and highly attractive position in the market for fashion image editing and retouching.

Pixelz is a leader in the image editing and retouching for the fashion industry and with its AI-powered visuals platform, Pixelz assists global brand owners, online retailers, and photo studios to optimize their online visuals, enabling a better online shopping experience which leads to increased online conversion success.

"In Adelis, we have found a partner to help accelerate our international growth and support the continued development of our business model. We are thrilled that Adelis — a company with values and a culture so aligned to our own — has invited us on a journey to become the go-to post-production partner for leading brands and retailers around the world," says Thomas Ladefoged, CEO of Pixelz.

Adelis will become majority owner in Pixelz, while management will continue to own a significant share of the company.

Why Adelis sees Pixelz potential

Joel Russ at Adelis comments: "After thoroughly evaluating all players in the image editing and retouching industry, our research has shown Pixelz's platform and technology to be years ahead. Furthermore, extensive customer interviews have shown firsthand how Pixelz consistently outperforms their competitors on all customer success metrics. Pixelz has developed a leading platform and service offering within its niche, and we were impressed by the company's management team and what they have been able to accomplish. We see exciting potential for both the continued roll-out of their current product offering as well as expansion of Pixelz' business to include additional media types in the future."

Adelis Equity Partners

Adelis is an active partner in creating value at mid-sized Nordic companies. Adelis was founded with the goal of building the leading middle market private equity firm in the Nordics. Since raising its first fund in 2013, Adelis has been one of the most active investors in the Nordic middle-market, acquiring 25+ companies and making more than 125 add-on acquisitions. Adelis now manages approximately €2 billion in capital. For more information please visit www.adelisequity.com.

Pixelz ApS

Pixelz is the leading Product Image Retouching platform for the E-commerce Industry helping studio professionals beat deadlines with reliable, AI-powered retouching. Our roots are in Denmark, where the company was founded in 2011. We now operate a global organization with 10 offices located throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

