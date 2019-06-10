Pixery Launches Social Media Video Maker App Impresso V2.0 on App Store

With their smartphones, users can make professional, high-quality videos in minutes including photos and videos from their existing photo library. Hundreds of video templates, styles and animated texts for every business are ready-to-use. A rich stock image and music library is also available. With flexible customization features, users can reflect their brand with a few taps.

Impresso V2.0 has been completely re-written and re-developed. Optimized for Instagram it is far more flexible and powerful allowing users a greater degree of customization to fit their brand identity. The duration of videos can be adjusted to requirements and users can determine the text animation they prefer.

"Today, short form video is the new way of storytelling as well as the most powerful way to deliver a message. And we believe it shouldn't be too hard or costly to make a video that conveys message effectively. With Impresso, our aim is to empower marketers to become an effective storyteller by enabling them to create engaging videos with minimum effort and resource. Users can simply create and share their stories quickly at any time, no matter where they are with their smartphones," says Pixery CEO and Cofounder Dr. Kemal Ugur.

While Impresso can be used free of charge, some of the pro features are available with a monthly subscription.

It has been featured globally on App Store and recommended as app of the day.

About Pixery

Pixery is a global technology company building mobile video apps. Its apps, Funimate and Impresso, are consistently top-ranked and featured by Apple and Google.

Funimate is an award-winning mobile video editor for teens, has 40+ million downloads, was selected as Best New App by Apple at its launch and ranked Top 10 in US Photo and Video category.

Impresso is designed to produce professional looking videos. Since its launch, Impresso has reached over 150K users.

Contact: marketing@impresso.com



http://bit.ly/2WOkTQM



Instagram: @impressoapp

SOURCE Pixery

Related Links

http://impresso.com/

