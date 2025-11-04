Pixi Introduces Pixi Perfume: Fragrance with a Glow

A trio of mood-enhancing perfumes to mix, match and make your own, arriving just in time to gift (or keep) this holiday season.

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixi unveils Pixi Perfume, a trio of Eau de Parfums that transform scent into a joyful act of self-expression. Launching November 3, 2025, exclusively in our Boutiques and on PixiBeauty.com and PixiBeauty.co.uk, this luminous collection, Fig, Rose and Mimosa, captures the essence of what makes Pixi timeless: effortless beauty, inner confidence and everyday joy.

Pixi Perfumes Trio

Each fragrance is thoughtfully crafted with botanical extracts and balancing ingredients, designed to mirror Pixi's philosophy of caring for both skin and spirit. Worn individually, they radiate quiet confidence. Layered together, they create something uniquely personal, your own glowing signature.

Pixi Fig: Earthy, creamy and calm. With notes of citrus, fig leaf and iris, this scent wraps you in warmth and grounded serenity, like the comfort of a cashmere sweater.

Pixi Rose: Romantic, fresh and timeless. Balancing blooming rose with soft lemon, lily and jasmine, it's a modern floral that soothes the senses and softens the day.

Pixi Mimosa: Bright, sparkling and joyful. Green leaves, pear, violet and amber come together in a scent that feels like sunlight on skin, pure, golden and full of life.

"From the very beginning, Pixi has been about creating little moments that make you feel beautiful and confident," says Petra Strand, Founder & Makeup Artist. "Scent has always held a special place in my heart because it can change how you feel in an instant, it can comfort, uplift or transport you. These perfumes are my way of bottling that feeling, moments of joy, calm and glow you can carry with you wherever you go."

The collection will be available starting November 3, 2025, as individual Eau de Parfums ($18/£15/€19,50 each) and as a complete trio set ($36/£30/€39), the perfect introduction to scent layering and a thoughtful gift for the season.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Founded in London over 25 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand, Pixi has become a global favourite for its skin-loving, multi-tasking formulas that make radiant beauty effortless. With Pixi Perfume, the brand extends its heritage of glow beyond the mirror; into moments you can feel, breathe and remember.

Pixi is available online at PixiBeauty.com and PixiBeauty.co.uk and in select retailers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2813001/Pixi_Perfume.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2813000/Pixi_Logo.jpg