Pixicade™ The New Video Game Maker Brings Art To Life!

"With our patent pending technology we empower creators to draw or take objects like stickers or candy and turn them into awesome experiences on any white surface," said Alysha Horstman, BitOGenius' CCO. "We're excited to share Pixicade™ that combines amazing artistic activities with creative original gaming online." "We are redefining how people play!"

The Pixicade™ kit includes specially created markers, 3 books, and 2 QR Codes to unlock the app, with up to 1600 games for use on iOS and android devices. The interactive books teach game design and have over 100 game examples and 30 learning activities. 7 game types, including individual and head to head, teach a variety of skills including problem-solving, rapid prototyping, and logic. Powerups and edit functions allow gamers to fix, change and enhance their games while playing. Pixicade™ encourages gamers to express their imagination and become creators.

Currently, Pixicade™ is available at www.Pixicade.com and Amazon.com for under $30.

About BitOGenius™

Based in New York, BitOGenius, Inc. is a global leader in EdTech and video game design. Led by Alysha and Martin Horstman, the BitOGenius™ team is made up of educators, entrepreneurs, and tech experts who are passionate about gaming, technology, and education. As a pioneer in video game design, they have won multiple awards for their groundbreaking game, DoodleMatic.

