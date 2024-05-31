Pixie Dust Technologies Announces Debt Financing

NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXDT) (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave control technology, today announced its new debt financing.

New debt financing

On May 31, 2024, Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") reached an agreement with The Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd. (the "Lender") to obtain new debt financing (the "New Debt") in the amount of one billion yen.

Below is an outline of terms and conditions of New Debt.

Loan Amount 1,000,000,000 yen Use of funds Working capital Borrowing Date May 31, 2024 Maturity Date September 30, 2025 Principal Repayment Method Pay in a lump sum on the Maturity Date Base Rate The lender's short term prime interest rate on each interest payment date Spread 2.525% per annum Applicable Interest Rate Interest rate calculated by adding a spread to the base interest rate



The Company also expects to obtain additional debt financing from other financial institutions in Japan. Once the Company has reached any agreements with such financial institutions, the Company will provide additional information to its stockholders as part of its ongoing public company reporting obligations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "aim," "objective," "goal," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the strength of the economy, changes to the market for securities, the effects of inflation and its associated impact on prevailing interest rates, political or financial instability, and other factors which are set forth in the Company's prospectus that forms a part of the Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-272476), as amended, and in all filings with the SEC made by the Company subsequent to the filing thereof (including, without limitation, the Company's most recent annual report filed under cover of Form 20-F). The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. is a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave technology. The Company is currently focusing on two areas of product development: (1) "Personal Care & Diversity", where wave control technology is applied to mechanobiology and intervention/assistance in vision, hearing, and touch, and (2) "Workspace & Digital Transformation," where metamaterials (technology that creates properties through structure rather than material) and solutions to commercial design problems, such as in offices or construction sites, are applied.

SOURCE Pixie Dust Technologies