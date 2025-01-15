Pixie Dust Technologies Announces Equity Financing

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (the "Company"), a Japanese technology company focused on commercializing innovative products and materials utilizing proprietary wave control technology, today announced its new equity financing.

New equity financing

On January 15, 2025, Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") resolved to issue two (2) Class D1 Preferred Shares ("D1 Shares"), by allotting one (1) D1 Share to Suzuyo&Co.,Ltd. ("Suzuyo") and one (1) D1 Share to Suzuyo Shoji CO.,LTD ("Suzuyo Shoji"), for a total subscription amount of 1.5 billion yen.

The issuance of shares of the D1 Shares will be made pursuant to the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and/or Rule 903 of Regulation S promulgated thereunder. Further, the issuance of the D1 Shares is subject to the amendment of articles of incorporation, which will be sought at the shareholders meeting scheduled to take place on February 18, 2025.

An overview of this equity financing is as follows:

Issued securities D1 Shares Number of the issued securities 2 Issue price 750,000,000 yen per share Issue Amont 1,500,000,000 yen Payment period From February 19, 2025 to March 31, 2025 Use of proceeds Repayment of the loan received from Suzuyo Group Finance Co., Ltd.

The terms and conditions of the D1 Shares will be provided in the articles of incorporation of the Company, which will be amended through the resolution of the shareholders meeting scheduled to take place on February 18, 2025.

Please refer to the convocation notice for further information, which has been provided in the Form 6-K of the Company filed as of January 15, 2025.

