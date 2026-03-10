Pixie Honeymoons Launches PixieWatch™ Price Protection Engine to Ensure Couples Never Overpay for Their Dream Caribbean Honeymoon

Proprietary monitoring system tracks Sandals and Beaches Resorts promotions after booking

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixie Honeymoons, a division of Pixie Vacations and one of the nation's most recognized Sandals and Beaches Resorts travel advisory firms, today announced the launch of PixieWatch™ Price Protection – a proprietary promotion monitoring service designed to address a persistent challenge in the all-inclusive resort market: post-booking price volatility.

Sandals Resorts International and Beaches Resorts regularly introduce new promotions, limited-time offers, and seasonal incentives throughout the year. For couples who book their honeymoon months in advance, these post-booking promotional shifts can mean missed savings opportunities – sometimes amounting to hundreds or even thousands of dollars – unless someone is actively watching.

PixieWatch™ was created to solve this exact problem. The service continuously monitors newly released Sandals and Beaches promotions, cross-references them against every active client booking.

"When a couple books their honeymoon with us, that's not the end of our job – it's just the beginning," said Steve Griswold, Owner of Pixie Honeymoons. "Promotions change constantly in the all-inclusive world. PixieWatch™ ensures our couples are always getting the best value available, even after they've already booked. It's price protection that works automatically in the background so they can focus on the excitement of planning their trip."

How PixieWatch™ Works

Unlike standard booking workflows that conclude once a reservation is confirmed, PixieWatch™ extends the advisory relationship through the entire pre-travel period. The engine operates across three key functions:

Promotion Monitoring: PixieWatch™ continuously tracks all newly released promotions from Sandals Resorts International and Beaches Resorts, including flash sales, seasonal offers, room category upgrades, and bonus credit incentives.

Booking Cross-Reference: Each new promotion is evaluated against all active Pixie Honeymoons client bookings to determine eligibility, factoring in resort, room type, travel dates, and booking terms.

Why Post-Booking Price Protection Matters

The all-inclusive resort market is characterized by frequent promotional cycles. Sandals and Beaches Resorts may release dozens of promotional updates annually, each with specific eligibility windows, resort applicability, and booking conditions. For couples planning a honeymoon – often six to twelve months in advance – the likelihood of a more favorable promotion emerging after their initial booking is significant.

Availability

PixieWatch™ Price Protection is complimentary and available exclusively to all clients who book a Sandals or Beaches Resorts vacation through Pixie Honeymoons. There is no enrollment required – the service activates automatically upon booking confirmation.

Pixie Honeymoons brings unmatched expertise to this service. Owner Steve Griswold holds Sandals Chairman's Royal Club Platinum Elite status – a distinction reserved for approximately 100 top-producing travel advisors worldwide – and has personally visited all 17 Sandals Resorts and every Beaches Resort multiple times. This first-hand knowledge ensures that PixieWatch™ recommendations are informed not only by promotional data, but by deep resort-level expertise.

