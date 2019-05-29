Pixilica Licenses SiFive's RISC-V Embedded Processor IP

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive, the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP, today announced that Pixilica has licensed SiFive's Series 2 RISC-V embedded processors for use in Pixilica's embedded systems designs. Pixilica leverages open-source technologies to create compelling embedded systems for use in medical equipment devices, environmental monitoring systems, high-performance computing and low-cost computing systems for the education market.

"SiFive's Series 2 processors deliver their hallmark efficiency, configurability and silicon-proven IP for embedded systems," said Atif Zafar, CEO of Pixilica. "We chose SiFive for the ability of our engineers to easily and quickly configure a SiFive RISC-V processor that provides exactly the optimal performance, power and area we need to deliver our innovative solutions to our customers in a timely manner."

Pixilica develops embedded systems that are used in products that range from ultra-low power, battery-operated IoT sensors, to leading-edge medical analysis devices, to high-performance portable computing systems. All product development projects come with the critical need to optimize its hardware, and thus every open-source RISC-V ISA provides Pixilica with a significant advantage over its competitors, which use embedded processors that cannot be modified.

"SiFive welcomes Pixilica to our fast-growing customer base, and we look forward to supporting the product development efforts of this promising embedded systems startup," said Naveed Sherwani, CEO of SiFive. "SiFive has created an extensive portfolio of RISC-V embedded processors and an innovative suite of web-based tools that are ideally suited to the diverse requirements of Pixilica."

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP, development tools and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. Located in Silicon Valley, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, visit www.sifive.com.

About Pixilica

Pixilica is an Indiana-based embedded systems startup that leverages open-source technologies to produce compelling computing systems for vendors in the IoT, medical equipment, environmental monitoring, education, and high-performance computing markets. Pixilica was founded in 2017 after the realization that access to new technologies had become much easier on the Internet but not in the real world. Pixilica was created to produce affordable and innovative printed circuit board solutions that anyone can use to create amazing products or to learn embedded software and digital hardware design. For more information, visit www.pixilica.com.

SOURCE SiFive

Related Links

http://www.sifive.com

