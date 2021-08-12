Pixlee TurnTo and Bazaarvoice Partner to Give Brands Using TurnTo Seamless Access to the Bazaarvoice Syndication Network

Now, brands using the TurnTo platform can get even more value from every review collected.

This new partnership brings together TurnTo's advanced capabilities to maximize review collection with Bazaarvoice's unmatched distribution network of over 1,750 retailers. Now, brands using the TurnTo platform can get even more value from every review collected. And Bazaarvoice retailers can access syndicated reviews from many of the world's leading brands which use TurnTo for review collection, display, and insights.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this new partnership to our brand customers," said George Eberstadt, CEO, Pixlee TurnTo. "For many brands, the combination of TurnTo's unique platform capabilities and Bazaarvoice's extraordinary syndication reach provides a best-of-all-worlds, end-to-end solution for review collection, display, and distribution."

With a robust data interchange proven over many years working together, the TurnTo-Bazaarvoice integration automates the end-to-end syndication flow, including catalog matching and authenticity validation, ensuring brands get the greatest value from their reviews syndication program with the minimum of effort.

"The addition of Pixlee TurnTo to the Bazaarvoice Partner Program adds further value for our retail customers," said Rob Kramer, VP Channel Partnerships, Bazaarvoice. "Bazaarvoice and Pixlee TurnTo share the mission of ensuring that shoppers everywhere have the information they need to make wise, confident purchase decisions wherever they shop. This partnership allows us to take another step towards that goal."

About TurnTo

TurnTo Networks provides the next generation of customer content solutions to top merchants and brands with a unique suite of five innovative products that work beautifully together – Ratings & Reviews, Community Q&A, Visual Reviews™, Checkout Comments™, and Seller Ratings. TurnTo produces more content of more different types, delivering greater conversion lift, better SEO, and deeper merchandising insights. That's why Ecommerce leaders like Saks Fifth Avenue, Newegg, and Sur La Table and brands like Cole Haan, Nixon, and Carhartt rely on TurnTo for their customer-voice programs. Learn more at turntonetworks.com.

About Bazaarvoice

Thousands of the world's leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice's extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com.

