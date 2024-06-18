PIXO Unveils Reality Intelligence (RI)™ Offering Designed to Make VR a Winning Reality

Revolutionizing XR Training with Unmatched Innovation and Excellence

BERKLEY, Mich., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PIXO VR, the industry leader in XR training solutions, accelerates its growth and product strategy by focusing its outreach to Value Added Resellers by introducing Reality Intelligence™. This transformative initiative is designed to help global and large-scale training organizations seeking to innovate, grow and scale their businesses, reinforcing PIXO's commitment to pioneering learning innovation and delivering unparalleled service excellence.

"Today marks a defining moment in the evolution of PIXO as we launch 'A Winning Reality.' This campaign embodies our promise to help our clients and their customers achieve success every single day," stated Sean Hurwitz, Founder and CEO of PIXO. "We've always built technology to serve real people and solve real problems with real results. Now, with Reality Intelligence (RI), we provide an even greater ability to manage VR training with unmatched flexibility, customization, and ease."

PIXO's Reality Intelligence (RI) is a groundbreaking patented technology that allows organizations to integrate PIXO's solutions and manage their VR training portfolios seamlessly. As the only XR training platform offering turnkey, white-label VR implementation solutions exclusively for Value Added Resellers, PIXO ensures that even the most complex training needs are met with efficiency and excellence.

"We know people come to work each day to win. They want to achieve their highest level possible," added Hurwitz. "We've always seen our mission as empowering people to excel in their jobs and come home safely each night. This strategic initiative is more than just a new look and new tagline; it's our commitment to continuous improvement in technology, service, and performance. We're not just creating virtual reality experiences; we're creating winning realities for businesses around the world."

With over 15 years of experience, PIXO is used by some of the world's largest companies, training thousands of people around the globe. PIXO VR invites organizations to explore how "A Winning Reality" can make a difference for their training needs. The newly revamped website, pixovr.com, offers detailed insights into the innovative solutions PIXO VR provides.

Visit pixovr.com to learn more about how PIXO VR can help your company achieve a winning reality.

About PIXO VR

PIXO VR is a leading provider of XR training solutions, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of learning innovation. With a focus on delivering real-world results and service excellence, PIXO VR's technologies empower organizations to enhance their training capabilities and achieve unparalleled success.

