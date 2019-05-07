Pixomondo Appoints Jonny Slow CEO Of Global VFX Company

With Pixomondo's new ties to the U.K., the company will explore putting down deeper roots in Europe beyond its current facilities in Germany.

Slow will work closely with Pixomondo Founder and President Thilo Kuther, as well as new shareholder Mayfair to continue planning and maintaining the long-term strategic direction of the company.

He now joins Kuther, COO Sara Mustafa and CFO Alexi Papadakis to oversee the running of the Pixomondo group, which also includes studios in Toronto, Vancouver, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Beijing and Shanghai.

"Jonny has been working with us intensively since October last year and I am looking forward to working with him in this new capacity," said Kuther. "I am extremely excited for what lies ahead of us. The addition of Jonny to the team alongside the financial firepower of Mayfair is a compelling proposition, as we continue to build on the foundations of our past, and address the opportunities for Pixomondo in the future."

Slow added, "Since founding Pixomondo in 2001, Thilo has built a phenomenal group of companies with a studio presence across the globe. The opportunity to work alongside him, the wider PXO team and Mayfair permanently was simply too good to miss. I look forward to continuing to build on the foundations already in place, for many years to come."

Slow's announcement comes just after the launch of two high profile Pixomondo projects: the eighth and final season of the HBO series, Game of Thrones (which has earned Pixomondo four Emmy awards thus far) and providing media for Aerosmith's Las Vegas Residency, Deuces Are Wild at Park MGM resort.

About Pixomondo: www.pixomondo.com

Pixomondo produces visual effects for feature films, television, gaming, commercial and themed entertainment industries. The studio offers 24/7 visual effects production and supervision, CG character creation, 3D animation and pre-visualization as well as the development and creation of innovative original concepts.

Pixomondo won an Academy Award for its VFX work on Martin Scorsese's Hugo. Other film credits include the Fast & Furious franchise, Bridge of Spies, Wonder Woman, Goosebumps 2, The Wandering Earth and Girl in the Spider's Web. Recent television credits include The Orville, Star Trek: Discovery, The O.A., Westworld, Goliath and Game of Thrones.

The company's immersive entertainment work is currently on display at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, including the celebrated Green Lantern flying theater attraction, as well as the Times Square, NY walk-through digital aquarium experience, National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey.

