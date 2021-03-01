Pixstory, Revolutionary New Social Media App, Launches in U.S.

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixstory, an experimental and potentially revolutionary new social media app, launched in the United States today.

A global team of former journalists and academics founded Pixstory to provide a platform dedicated to truth, integrity, and accountability. Unlike other social media channels, Pixstory has, at its core, a sophisticated three-stage "Truth Filter" process to identify and root out hate and disinformation from the platform.

Each Pixstory user is assigned an Integrity Score that increases based on their transparency, evidence-based contributions, and interactions on the app.

"Popular social media platforms have sown division and rancor, putting profits over people," said Appu Esthose Suresh, Founder and CEO. "Democracies around the world are at risk if the lies and hate on social media continue unchecked. People are looking for a better way, and we believe Pixstory is it. This revolutionary platform will be a safe, troll-free space where facts and authenticity trump clicks and likes."

Pixstory allows users to create personal, evidence-based stories with up to 12 photos and 360 words per post. Contributors can "support" and "challenge" stories and earn a higher Integrity Score with fact-based posts.

Pixstory contributors are rewarded with badges based on their Integrity Score and proficiency in a particular subject area. Designations include Star Users, Topic Experts, Public Figures.

Former slam dunk champion and eight-time NBA all-star, Dwight Howard has endorsed the platform and announced today he will serve as an Ambassador for Pixstory.

"For too long, social media has been fueled by negativity that has divided our nation," said Howard, an early backer of Pixstory. "Many of us are tired of lies and racist and violent speech that has come to define social media. Pixstory is a place where everyone can be themselves and share different points of view without the worry of threats, shame, or abuse. Pixstory will be proof that social media can be a force for good, rather than a wedge between families and communities."

The app is available for download for Apple and Android devices. For more information about Pixstory, visit pixstory.com.

