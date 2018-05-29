Pixy2 Smart Sensor Gives Arduinos and Raspberry Pi's More Vision Capabilities

"Line following robots are popular because they are fun and relatively simple to understand," said Charmed Labs President Rich LeGrand. "We wanted to add new capabilities to these types of robots such as detecting intersections and reading road signs. We look forward to see what people come up with."

Pixy2 supports a wide variety of microcontrollers, including the popular Arduino platform as well as Raspberry Pi and BeagleBone Black. Unlike most cameras, Pixy handles all image processing on-board, freeing up the host microcontroller for other tasks.

Pixy2 is less than half the size of its predecessor and can process images faster at 60 frames-per-second. It has an integrated light source that it can turn on for when the lighting needs a boost. Also available with Pixy2 is a redesigned pan-tilt mechanism that gives Pixy2 the ability to look around and track the objects that it detects.

Charmed Labs released a video that demonstrates Pixy2's capabilities:

https://youtu.be/EcCbEWiyiQY

The original Pixy was launched in 2013 as part of a successful Kickstarter campaign. Since then, Pixy has become a popular sensor within the maker and robotics communities, finding its way into lots of robots and applications. Pixy is a collaboration between Charmed Labs and Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute.

Pixy2 is available now through Amazon and several distributors worldwide. More information can be found here: https://pixycam.com/pixy2

Charmed Labs, LLC is a small company in Austin, Texas, which focuses on bringing robot technologies to the maker and educational community. Previous products include the GigaPan robotic camera mount (www.gigapan.com) and the Telepresence Robotics Kit (TeRK). For additional information, visit www.charmedlabs.com.

