PixyBeam: The World's First Projection-Based Digital Photo Frame Launches on Kickstarter

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoscend announced PixyBeam, the world's first projection-based digital photo frame, which is now live on Kickstarter. Designed to bring personal photography back into everyday life, PixyBeam turns any wall or ceiling into a living gallery—creating a new category between digital frames and projectors. With immersive, dynamic slideshow styles and expressive motion, PixyBeam transforms photos into an ambient experience that fills the room with life and color.

PixyBeam turns family photos into immersive, full-wall displays, creating a new way to relive shared memories at home. The PixyBeam app for iOS and Android lets users upload, organize, and share photos with dynamic slideshow styles and an innovative Guest Share feature.

PixyBeam isn't just for displaying memories—it's about creating atmosphere. Whether soothing a child with family moments at bedtime, sharing captured memories at family gatherings, or showcasing professional work in a studio, it turns everyday spaces into immersive storytelling environments that evolve throughout the day.

Unlike conventional frames or bulky projectors, PixyBeam was purpose-built for photos and short clips. With a minimalist tabletop design, automatic setup, and adaptive color calibration, it blends naturally into home environments while displaying vivid, true-to-life imagery. The companion app makes it easy to organize playlists, schedule displays, and invite guests to contribute photos with a quick QR scan through its innovative Guest Share feature.

"PixyBeam changed how we experience memories. Our son loves seeing his baby pictures at bedtime—it's now part of our nightly routine," said Mika B., an early tester. "It looks like the quality is professional level and I can't wait to integrate with our services and advertising," added James M., verified backer.

"With PixyBeam, we wanted to reimagine how people connect with their moments," said Joshua Baer, founder of Innoscend. "By combining the familiarity of a digital photo frame with the magic of projection, we made it effortless to surround yourself with the stories that matter most."

PixyBeam reached full funding in its first four hours on Kickstarter. Early backers can still take advantage of the limited Early Bird Special of $349 (30% off MSRP). Supporters can also earn 5% cash back by sharing PixyBeam through its referral program.

About Innoscend

Innoscend Inc. is a Los Angeles–based design and technology studio focused on creating products that elevate everyday life through innovation and simplicity. From concept to production, Innoscend blends precision engineering with emotional design to shape experiences that connect people to the stories that matter most.

More information: www.kickstarter.com/projects/innoscend/pixybeam

Media Contact

Joshua Baer

8185153450

[email protected]

PixyBeam Press Kit

PixyBeam.com

SOURCE Innoscend