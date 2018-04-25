Pizza Boli's "Delivers More" Convenience, Value & Fun With New Mobile App

Commented Pizza Boli's founder Javed Nasir: "Since we launched our first location more than 30 years ago, we've focused on delivering more to our customers. Our new app is the latest way that we're fulfilling this fundamental promise."

In addition to making ordering from Pizza Boli's as easy as eating a pizza, the new app lets customers conveniently and quickly:

Track their "Boli's Rewards" loyalty points and earn their way to free food.

View coupons and enjoy special deals on pizzas, subs, wraps, wings, pastas, salads, and more.

Find the nearest Pizza Boli's location and get directions.

Call any Pizza Boli's location with a single tap.

Access previous orders for easy and fast re-ordering (guest checkout is also available).

Follow Pizza Boli's on social media to connect with the community, post pictures, and more.

Plus, customers who order online from www.pizzabolis.com using their desktop or laptop can tap the mobile app's sync button, and instantly update their order history and account details.

Commented Pizza Boli's marketing director Maroula G. Mavrophilipos: "Whether they want to place an order, check their loyalty points, get special offers, connect with us on social media and more, our customers can now do it all from wherever they are. And for a limited time, they can enjoy a delicious Pizza Boli's cheese pizza for free by downloading the app!"

For more information, visit www.pizzabolis.com.

About Pizza Boli's

For more than 30 years, Pizza Boli's has been delivering award-winning dishes to an enthusiastic fan base. With over 75 stores in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia, Pizza Boli's provides diverse menus for dining, delivery and catering.

