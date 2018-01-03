Pizza Boli's "Delivers More" With New Menu, Website & Mobile App

The new menu maintains all of the things that Pizza Boli's customers love and crave — including more than 20 pizza topping varieties, four fresh hand-tossed crust choices, "secret recipe" pizza sauce, and special blend of 100% never-frozen cheeses — and adds exiting new selections such as alfredo pizzas and pastas, wraps, and more.

The clean and colorful new website is easy to navigate, loads rapidly, and displays across all screens and devices. Customers who visit the website can join the recently-launched "Boli's Rewards" loyalty program and earn their way to free food with every purchase, and sign-up for membership in Pizza Boli's e-Club to receive special offers and exclusive discounts throughout the year.

The new mobile app makes ordering from Pizza Boli's fast and easy from any smartphone or tablet (iOS and Android). For a limited time, customers who download the app will receive a free medium cheese pizza with their first order (some conditions apply; see website for details).

The new additions are expressions of Pizza Boli's signature promise "We Deliver More," which dates back more than 30 years when the first location opened in Baltimore. Today, the popular chain has more than 75 locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia, and has won numerous awards including "Best Pizza" by Washingtonian Magazine.

Commented Pizza Boli's marketing director Maroula G. Mavrophilipos: "We're raising the bar to serve and satisfy all of our customers: from loyal fans who have been choosing us for decades, to new friends who have yet to experience our incredible selection, fresh ingredients, great service, and exceptional value!"

About Pizza Boli's

For more than 30 years, Pizza Boli's has been delivering award-winning dishes to an enthusiastic fan base. With over 75 stores in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia, Pizza Boli's provides diverse menus for dining, home delivery and catering.

