NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chefs and cooks who are eager to perfect their craft, restaurateurs and restaurant managers, Italian food aficionados who appreciate the traditions of Italian cuisine and want to learn the secrets of the art of pizza-making should consider taking classes at the Istituto di Formazione Professionale Pizza e Passione (Pizza e Passione Institute), with about 100 branches in Italy and internationally. pizzaepassione.it

Chef De Luca Pizza e Passione Institute to Learn About the Art of Pizza-Making, Italian Cuisine, and Kitchen Management

Created in 2017 by Raffaele Corso and Maurizio Greco as an elite school for high quality pizzaioli (pizza-makers), the Istituto also specializes in forming executive chefs.

The Institute flaunts an elite group of teachers, meticulously selected among the best biologists, food technologists, executive chefs, master pizzaioli, master bread-makers, master bakers.

Among them, Roman native chef Rosario De Luca, who is teaching master classes on kitchen management and topping, the art of giving the finishing touches to a dish.

Also known for his work as a consultant, the internationally acclaimed chef focuses on innovation within the tradition.

"We can fly back to our childhood tasting the flavors of dishes we used to love when we were kids," the chef explains. "A meal can become a real journey in time and space, re-awakening memories and springing new sensations through our taste buds."

According to chef De Luca, the biggest secret for being cost-efficient in the kitchen is following the circular cooking and waste-free cuisine principles: Learning how to use the same ingredient in multiple ways, for example, to obtain different flavors and textures, making delicacies with different taste, aspect, form. Hence, De Luca's experimentation with the creation of gnocchi made with stale bread and a natural leavening water made from the skins of carrots, zucchini, onions, potatoes. "Using products to their full potential and reducing waste are the keys to decrease costs and balance the books," says Cacciani (Frascati, Italy) Restaurant's master chef.

