Pizza Guys Announces Sacramento Basketball Star Malik Monk as their new "Pizza Guy"

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Guys, the Sacramento-founded pizza restaurant renowned for its commitment to fresh, high-quality food, is excited to announce a new partnership with professional basketball player Malik Monk. Having just completed two successful seasons in Sacramento, Monk will join the brand as the latest "Pizza Guy," promoting its delicious offerings and community-focused initiatives.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Malik Monk to the Pizza Guys family," said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and Founder of Pizza Guys. "Pizza Guys was born and bred right here in Sacramento, and Malik, continuing on to his third season with Sacramento, makes him the ideal partner for our brand. His ambition on the court and genuine approach to community involvement align perfectly with our values. We look forward to working together to reach even more people and continue supporting our local communities."

Monk was chosen as the new "Pizza Guy" not only for his impressive athletic achievements but also because he embodies the spirit of Sacramento, where Pizza Guys was founded. His dedication to community engagement and his authentic efforts to make a positive impact reflect the core values of Pizza Guys. This connection to Sacramento and his commitment to giving back make him the ideal partner for the brand.

Monk, a standout shooting guard, has made a significant impact in the league since being drafted in the first round in 2017. Known for his scoring prowess and dynamic playmaking, Monk has earned accolades such as SEC Freshman of the Year during his college career at the University of Kentucky and has continued to impress with his performances at the professional level. His dedication and hard work, both on and off the court, embody the values of excellence and commitment that Pizza Guys seeks in a partner, making him an ideal choice for this collaboration.

"I'm excited to partner with Pizza Guys and be a part of their commitment to quality food and community engagement," said Monk. "It's great to join a brand that shares my passion for giving back, and I'm looking forward to our efforts in making a difference."

The partnership with Malik Monk comes on the heels of a year of remarkable success for Pizza Guys. In 2024, the brand has opened seven new locations in Riverside, Escondido, Murrieta, and Brea, California, and is projected to open three more stores by the end of the year. Additionally, Pizza Guys was recognized by Eat This, Not That as the fastest-growing pizza chain, underscoring their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This rapid expansion and industry recognition highlight the brand's dedication to excellence and community-focused growth.

For 38 years, Pizza Guys has continued to serve up their unique and crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas to their loyal customers. All locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. The brand prides itself on delivering great service through their innovative technology along with their pizzas.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes. All topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 90+ stores open and operating across two states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com/

