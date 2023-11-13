Pizza Guys Expansion Targets Major Cities in Texas

Pizza Franchise expects to open up to 150 locations in the Lonestar State

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Guys – the Sacramento-based pizza franchise specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations – plans to open new locations inside of Texas after seeing major success along the West Coast. Pizza Guys intends on opening nearly 150 stores by introducing over 50 locations to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, over 50 stores to the Houston area, 20 stores to the San Antonio area, and nearly 20 stores to the Austin area.

For almost 37 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. Shahpour Nejad, President and CEO of Pizza Guys, is dedicated to elevating standards of the pizza industry for his customers through the franchise. The brand has already seen tremendous growth as they've currently opened 87 locations.

"We are planning to take on the Texas market by storm by opening up to 150 locations with dedicated high working entrepreneurs," said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and co-founder of Pizza Guys. "We're hoping to bring our innovative flavors and brands to the South, so that Texas natives can have delicious pizza made with high quality ingredients right in their backyards!"

Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily, and use only fresh, high-quality ingredients. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget, and is looking for community-oriented franchisees to continue practicing these values.

"Pizza Guys has high hopes for the state of Texas as we intend opening dozens of locations in each major market," said Nejad. "As Pizza Guys grows, the brand is excited to reach new areas and make meaningful connections within local communities. We are looking for new franchisees that want to introduce a new refreshing pizza concept to the market. Our ideal franchisee is someone that wants to impact the Texas community in positive ways through delicious food and amazing opportunities."

For more information about Pizza Guys' franchise opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaguys.com/franchising.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 87 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com/

