Pizza Guys Expansion Targets Major Cities in Texas

News provided by

Pizza Guys

13 Nov, 2023, 10:35 ET

Pizza Franchise expects to open up to 150 locations in the Lonestar State

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Guys – the Sacramento-based pizza franchise specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations – plans to open new locations inside of Texas after seeing major success along the West Coast. Pizza Guys intends on opening nearly 150 stores by introducing over 50 locations to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, over 50 stores to the Houston area, 20 stores to the San Antonio area, and nearly 20 stores to the Austin area.

For almost 37 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. Shahpour Nejad, President and CEO of Pizza Guys, is dedicated to elevating standards of the pizza industry for his customers through the franchise. The brand has already seen tremendous growth as they've currently opened 87 locations.

"We are planning to take on the Texas market by storm by opening up to 150 locations with dedicated high working entrepreneurs," said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and co-founder of Pizza Guys. "We're hoping to bring our innovative flavors and brands to the South, so that Texas natives can have delicious pizza made with high quality ingredients right in their backyards!"

Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily, and use only fresh, high-quality ingredients. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget, and is looking for community-oriented franchisees to continue practicing these values.

"Pizza Guys has high hopes for the state of Texas as we intend opening dozens of locations in each major market," said Nejad. "As Pizza Guys grows, the brand is excited to reach new areas and make meaningful connections within local communities. We are looking for new franchisees that want to introduce a new refreshing pizza concept to the market. Our ideal franchisee is someone that wants to impact the Texas community in positive ways through delicious food and amazing opportunities."

For more information about Pizza Guys' franchise opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaguys.com/franchising.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 87 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com/

SOURCE Pizza Guys

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.