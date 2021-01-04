Pizza Hut Celebrates 25 Years Of Its Iconic, Can't-Be-Duplicated, Original Stuffed Crust® Pizza With Unbeatable Deal

In honor of the ORIGINAL Stuffed Crust, Pizza Hut has done the unimaginable, taking the most craveable part of the Original Stuffed Crust pizza and letting it shine on its own. NEW Nothing But Stuffed Crust – available exclusively in select Los Angeles and Dallas locations while supplies last – is served with only the most legendary part of the pizza…just. the. crust.

From January 5-7, Original Stuffed Crust fans in Dallas and Los Angeles can sink their teeth into Nothing But Stuffed Crust – a literal ring of golden-brown crust baked to perfection with cheesy goodness inside – available for FREE with a $10 purchase to the first fifty customers each day, per location.2 Offer not available online or for delivery or dine-in so call to order for carryout or contactless curbside pickup, where available.3

"The Original Stuffed Crust pizza was a game changer 25 years ago, and while there have been many imitators, nothing beats Original Stuffed Crust from Pizza Hut," said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "In fact, over the years, we've had fans ask us if they could order just the stuffed crust by itself because it's that good, so we're excited to not only offer our Original Stuffed Crust pizza with up to 3 toppings for just $11.99, but to also give some lucky people in DFW and LA the chance to try the ultimate crust experience with Nothing But Stuffed Crust."

Nothing But Stuffed Crust is available while supplies last at the following Pizza Hut locations:

Los Angeles :

: 1555 S. Western Ave. Los Angeles CA 90006

90006

6660 Sunset Blvd Hollywood CA 90028

Dallas/Fort Worth :

: 17580 Preston Rd. Dallas TX 75252

75252

8605 Ohio Drive Plano TX 75024

The $11.99 Large up to 3-Toppings Original Stuffed Crust pizza offer is available for a limited time at participating traditional Pizza Hut locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout and curbside pickup. Click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the U.S. by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. Additionally, restaurant locations are working to implement new health and safety procedures including advising guest-facing team members to wear single-use personal protective gear, pizza box safety seals, pre-shift temperature checks, and counter shields to increase protection between customers and employees.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap.

Contact:

Brett LeVecchio, Pizza Hut

972.338.6730 / [email protected]

1 Ask/Click for limited time offer. Deal not available in some locations. Exclusions apply (potentially including Beyond Italian Sausage™). Extra charge for additional toppings and extra cheese. Product availability, combinability of discounts and specials, delivery areas and charges, and minimal purchase required for delivery may vary.

2 Customer is responsible for all taxes that may apply upon redemption. Limit one per customer.

3 Our team members do their best to accommodate contactless and other instructions, but availability may vary and is not guaranteed.

SOURCE Pizza Hut

