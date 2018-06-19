Pizza Hut Continues Movement On Food Commitments, Pledges All Chicken Will Be Raised Without Antibiotics By 2022

"We are dedicated to listening to our customers and to serving better food. Today's announcement to no longer serve chicken raised with antibiotics by 2022 demonstrates our commitment to serve food that not only tastes great, but that customers can feel good about eating," said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "Our customers are our business, and we will continue to push ourselves to ensure that we are delivering the quality food and quality experience our customers expect and deserve."

In addition to the removal of antibiotics important to human medicine from its chicken, Pizza Hut announced the commitment to eliminate BHA/BHT from all meats in summer of 2016 and the use of artificial preservatives from cheese in 2017. In 2015, Pizza Hut became the first national pizza restaurant to remove artificial flavors and colors from its core pizzas.

On top of that, Pizza Hut has already eliminated partially hydrogenated oils (also known as artificial trans fats) and MSG. Over the past six years, Pizza Hut has removed three million pounds of salt from its ingredients.

"The Pizza Hut culinary team has done a terrific job of listening to the voice of the customer, and have worked tirelessly to mind emerging health trends while not impacting the great taste that makes our food so special," said Radley.

The pizza company does not use any fillers in any of its meat toppings. Its Italian sausage is all natural and sourced from U.S. farmers, and its meatballs are free of any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Pizza Hut also does not add any sugar or oil to its pizza marinara sauce, and its cheese is made from 100 percent whole milk mozzarella.

For more information about the Pizza Hut commitment to serving the safest, highest quality food, visit PizzaHut.com/RestaurantQuality, a microsite dedicated to the company's food story. The site spotlights its ingredients, heritage, innovations and more.

To order now, visit www.pizzahut.com.

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), delivers more pizza, pasta and wings than any other restaurant in the world. The pizza restaurant began 58 years ago in Wichita, Kansas, when two brothers borrowed $600 from their mom to start a pizzeria.

What started out small has become the biggest pizza restaurant in the world and today operates more than 16,000 restaurants in 100 countries serving innovative pizzas, traditional favorites like the signature Pan Pizza, and much more. Pizza Hut also is the proprietor of the BOOK IT!® Program, which is a long-standing children's literacy program used in more than 630,000 classrooms nationwide. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. Follow Pizza Hut on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PizzaHut), Twitter (www.twitter.com/pizzahut) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/pizzahut).

