Pizza Hut Franchisee NPC International Serves up Exceptional Employee Experience With SAP® SuccessFactors® Solutions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that NPC International (NPC), the world's largest Pizza Hut and Wendy's franchisee, has implemented SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions for human capital management (HCM) and SAP S/4HANA® Cloud for enterprise resource planning (ERP). With the solutions rolled out to 40,000 U.S. employees, NPC has successfully streamlined operations and created a digital path for the future.

NPC, the fifth-largest U.S. restaurant operator, had been working with on-premise software. When it came time to modernize its operations and make the move to the cloud, NPC chose to deploy the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll, SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals and SAP SuccessFactors Compensation solutions in conjunction with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Since the rollout, NPC has gone paperless while dramatically reducing downtime and enhancing functionality for end users, making the organization much more agile.

"Moving to the cloud with SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP S/4HANA was an obvious choice for us," said NPC International CIO Mike Woods. "The restaurant industry has a set of very specific challenges and complexities, and we needed to make sure none of our operations were interrupted during the migration. We're thrilled with the seamless transition. We are now able to adapt to change much more quickly, and we're providing a world-class employee experience that enables self-services, a renewed focus on personal development and easy access to accurate people and finance data. This has absolutely enabled better collaboration between our CHRO and CFO in the management of our most important investment: the people who make NPC successful every day."

The implementation also benefits NPC's internal charity, The NPC Family Fund, which grants money to employees in times of need. With the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solution, employees can now direct contributions to the fund from their pay.

"NPC International is a long-time SAP customer that shares our mission of putting people first," said SAP SuccessFactors President Greg Tomb. "The company has a history of supporting not only its employees but also the surrounding community with charities and give-back initiatives. We're looking forward to continuing our partnership with NPC to take their people experience to the next level."

Based in Overland Park, Kansas, NPC International operates more than 1,200 Pizza Hut restaurants in 27 states and nearly 400 Wendy's restaurants across seven states and Washington, D.C. Pizza Hut delivers more pizza, pasta and wings than any other restaurant in the world, making it an iconic global brand.

SAP SuccessFactors solutions help bring organizations' purpose to life and put more meaning into people's work, creating engaged workforces that improve both performance and profit. The HCM solutions help customers use intelligence to strengthen engagement across the entire workforce, deliver new, meaningful workplace experiences and join a community defining the future of work. The industry-leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions help more than 6,700 customers around the world turn purpose into performance.

Mike Woods will be presenting at SAP's annual SAPPHIRE NOW® conference taking place May 7–9 in Orlando, Florida. His theater presentation, "Hear About NPC International's Journey to the Intelligent Enterprise," takes place May 7, 12:00 p.m.–12:20 p.m. Register here.

