Pizza Hut Releases Limited-Edition Original Pan Weighted Blanket In Partnership With Gravity Blanket Just In Time For The Holidays

The Original Pan® Pizza from Pizza Hut has been satisfying pizza cravings for more than forty years, and today, the iconic pizza is taking on a new form. In collaboration with Gravity Blanket, the world's most popular weighted blanket, Pizza Hut is serving up the limited-edition Original Pan Weighted Blanket, almost as warm and toasty as the legendary pizza itself.

The Original Pan Weighted Blanket – designed to replicate its namesake – packs 15-pounds of luxurious comfort. At a full 72-inches in diameter, the blanket features a premium micro-fleece duvet cover to comfort and soothe, mimicking the unbeatable feeling of indulging in an Original Pan Pizza. Leveraging the proven therapeutic power of deep touch pressure stimulation, the Original Pan Weighted Blanket is perfect for fans to snuggle up under this winter if they're looking for improved sleep and reduced anxiety.

"There's no better way to close out 2020 than eating a Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza while wrapped in the warmth and comfort of the Original Pan Weighted Blanket", said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. "This partnership with Gravity Blanket was the perfect solution to bring one of our legendary pizzas to life while bringing our fans a little TLC at the same time."

Treat yourself to the Original Pan Weighted Blanket or gift it to that special someone who appreciates the finer things in life – like pizza and deep, deep sleep – for $150 which is a 25 percent savings for a comparable full-priced weighted blanket from Gravity.1 Get one while its hot as they're available for purchase now at originalpanblanket.com and won't last long. Don't forget to take your snuggle session up a notch by ordering a Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza at www.pizzahut.com for contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup at Pizza Hut locations nationwide.2

Since March 2020, Pizza Hut has served more than 24 million contactless digital orders and welcomed several million new and re-engaged customers to their Hut Rewards loyalty program. You can stay up to date on all things Pizza Hut by following along on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the U.S. by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. Additionally, restaurant locations are working to implement new health and safety procedures including advising guest-facing team members to wear single-use personal protective gear, pizza box safety seals, pre-shift temperature checks, and counter shields to increase protection between customers and employees.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap .

About Gravity

Gravity is a premium sleep and wellness brand that creates science-backed solutions for sleep and stress. With their 2017 Kickstarter campaign that raised over $4.7MM, Gravity sparked the explosion in the weighted blanket market with their eponymous Gravity Blanket. Since then, over 170k units of the Gravity Blanket have been sold worldwide, and it was even named one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2018.

Gravity continues to innovate on the Gravity Blanket, now available in a host of different colors, styles and sizes. It also produces a multitude of ancillary relaxation products, such as the patented Weighted Sleep Mask and the world's first Weighted Robe.

With each product it produces, the partnerships it executes, and the marketing it puts into the world, Gravity hopes to provide low-tech, non-pharmaceutical solutions to sleep and stress to consumers around the globe.

For more information on Gravity, please visit www.gravityblankets.com.

1 Limited time only while supplies last. Gravity discount codes not applicable to Original Pan Weighted Blanket orders.

2 Our team members do their best to accommodate contactless, curbside and other instructions, but availability may vary, and is not guaranteed. Delivery areas, charges and minimums vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

