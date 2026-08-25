• The national campaign launches with ad spots featuring Allen and Hutty, the brand mascot

• Pizza Hut is sponsoring QBs everywhere this season, offering a chance to win free pizza for

life from tailgate heroes to professional players whose gameday traditions always started

with the Hut

• Fans can enjoy two deals from the brand, including a $10 large 3-topping pizza and the first-

ever Triple Treat Box that can be upgraded with PEPSI designed for football season

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, one word has kicked off every football play, from Hall of Famers to first graders in the backyard: "Hut." This season, Pizza Hut is setting the record straight on what really comes first and reminding fans everywhere that gameday starts with the Hut.

PIZZA HUT TEAMS UP WITH PEPSI® AND JOSH ALLEN TO REMIND FANS GAMEDAY STARTS WITH THE HUT PIZZA HUT TEAMS UP WITH PEPSI® AND JOSH ALLEN TO REMIND FANS GAMEDAY STARTS WITH THE HUT

To spread the word, Pizza Hut has teamed up with PEPSI® and quarterback Josh Allen, one of the game's most electrifying stars and one of the players saying "hut" more than almost anyone else on the field each week. The brand-new national campaign reminds fans that gameday starts with a HUT but is complete with a Triple Treat Box® Gameday Edition that can be upgraded with a 2 liter of PEPSI for $2. Last year, Pizza Hut teamed up with the GOAT of QBs and this year, the brand is going bigger: celebrating every quarterback in America on and off the field who has ever called "Hut" on gameday*.

Whether the team's postgame meals were under a red roof or tailgate tables weren't complete without stuffed crust, fans of all ages had Pizza Hut at the center of game day traditions on and off the field. From pregame preparer to rec league captain to the friend who always hosts, Pizza Hut is thanking QBs for a lifetime of play calls with a chance to win free pizza for life**.

Fans can head to pizzahut.com/gamedaystartswithhut and upload a video of yourself saying "HUT" in action – snapping the ball, kicking off the watch party, whatever your version of the snap count looks like. Tell us in a few words why gameday starts with a HUT for you.

The campaign coincides with three tailgate-ready additions to the Pizza Hut lineup, each available now at Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide:

The Big Hut Deal ***: A large pizza with three toppings, on your choice of Hut Crust, for just $10.

***: A large pizza with three toppings, on your choice of Hut Crust, for just $10. The NEW Triple Treat Box GameDay Edition ****: The first gameday-built box of its kind, featuring two pizzas, breadsticks, and cinnamon sticks starting at $21.99, and fans can upgrade with a 2 litre of PEPSI for $2. Enough to feed the whole crew from kickoff to overtime.

****: The first gameday-built box of its kind, featuring two pizzas, breadsticks, and cinnamon sticks starting at $21.99, and fans can upgrade with a 2 litre of PEPSI for $2. Enough to feed the whole crew from kickoff to overtime. Limited edition Flick Football pizza boxes: All medium and large pizzas will come in a box that includes an addition that can be cut out and turned into field goal posts - when two boxes are placed back-to-back, it creates an entire football field. Available while supplies last.

"Josh Allen is exactly the kind of quarterback we want in our corner on gameday," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut U.S. "He brings the energy, the personality and, of course, plenty of 'Huts' to the field. This season, we're bringing that same spirit to QBs everywhere – from the pros to the person who always calls the plays, runs the tailgate and makes sure the pizza gets there. Every gameday has a QB, and Pizza Hut is sponsoring them all."

Whether fans are hosting a backyard full of friends or holding down a folding chair solo, Pizza Hut is making sure the huddle always starts the same way: Pizza first.

The $10 Large 3-Topping Pizza and the new Triple Treat Box are available now for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide, in-restaurant, online and through the Pizza Hut app.

*PIZZA HUT FEEDS QB SWEEPSTAKES NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18+ and age of majority, who are Hut Rewards members. Ends 8:00 p.m. ET 10/24/26. Limit one (1) entry per person. Three (3) prizes available, each consisting of 1,000,000 Hut Crust Reward Points (ARV $10,800 each). Odds depend on eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. Official Rules: fooji.info/PizzaHutRules. Sponsor and Administrator: Fooji, Inc.

**Lifetime's worth of pizza to be awarded in 1,000,000 Hut Rewards points.

***Limited time offer at select participating locations only. Max 3 toppings. Additional charge for Original Stuffed Crust®, Pan, or extra cheese/toppings. Product availability, prices & participation vary. Priced higher in some locations, including CA. Taxes, tip, and delivery fees not included. Exclusions apply.

****Limited time only. Includes 2 medium 1-topping pizzas. Additional charge for more than 1 pizza topping, Pan & extra cheese. Additional charge for select dessert options & cheese stick upgrade. Product availability (including special packaging), prices & participation vary. Priced higher in some locations, including CA. Taxes, tip & delivery fees not included.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in more than 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original Pan® and Original Stuffed Crust® pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. In addition, Pizza Hut has Hut Rewards®, the brand's loyalty program in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut also works to positively impact restaurant employees, the communities they serve and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon and Better Packaging.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.PepsiCo.com.

Media Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE Pizza Hut