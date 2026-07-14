New Throwback Value Menu Features the Hut Originals You Know and Love along with First-Time Offerings of Triple Cheese Mac and S'mores Sticks

Dinner Service NY Streetwear Collaboration and "Back to the Hut" Bring to Life Fan-Favorite Brand Icons in Wearable Collection and Nostalgic Experience

PLANO, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Pizza Hut's Hut Originals platform, the brand is giving fans another reason to revisit their favorites with the debut of the new Throwback Value Menu*. Available starting today for a limited time, the menu brings together iconic Pizza Hut classics and new additions, all at a great value. Pizza Hut is also celebrating the fans who made the brand iconic through a Dinner Service NY Streetwear Collection and Back to the Hut Experience.

PIZZA HUT INTRODUCES NEW THROWBACK VALUE MENU TO CELEBRATE ITS MOST ICONIC MENU ITEMS PIZZA HUT INTRODUCES NEW THROWBACK VALUE MENU TO CELEBRATE ITS MOST ICONIC MENU ITEMS

Throwback Value Menu

The Throwback Value Menu makes it easy for fans to build their own Pizza Hut buffet with items starting at just $3. Offerings** include a $10 Medium 1-Topping Stuffed Crust Pizza, $3 Personal Pan Pizza (1-Topping), $4 Breadsticks, $4 Cinnamon Sticks, $3 Pepsi 2-Liter, and two new menu items making their debut: $6 NEW Triple Cheese Mac and $5 NEW S'mores Sticks.

Dinner Service NY Streetwear Collection

To bring Hut Originals to life beyond the menu, Pizza Hut is teaming up with Dinner Service NY, a brand known for transforming restaurant workwear into coveted streetwear. Rooted in Pizza Hut's rich restaurant heritage, the collaboration transforms iconic Pizza Hut uniforms, BOOK IT! nostalgia and fan-favorite memories into a limited-edition collection of button-down shirts, camo jackets, T-shirts, sweaters, rugby shirts, hats, totes and socks. The collection gives fans a new way to celebrate and wear their love for the brand. The collection will be live for shopping at 12 p.m. CST on July 16 at www.dinnerserviceny.com. And fans who join Hut Rewards*** can unlock exclusive early access to purchase the collection at 10 a.m. CST.

Back to the Hut Experience

Throughout the summer, Pizza Hut is inviting fans to prove they are true Hut Originals through the new "Back to the Hut" digital experience in the Hut Rewards app. Members can test their Pizza Hut knowledge through in-app trivia and challenges to unlock rewards, collectibles and exclusive experiences.

"Some of Pizza Hut's most iconic menu items have stood the test of time because fans never stopped loving them," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Hut. "With the Throwback Value Menu, we're bringing those favorites together at great value and pairing them with experiences that Feed Good Times and celebrate everything people love about Pizza Hut. From our collaboration with Dinner Service NY to the Back to the Hut experience, we're continuing to champion what makes Pizza Hut truly iconic."

The Throwback Value Menu is available for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide this summer. Because while trends come and go, some things never stop being iconic.

*The Throwback Value Menu is available for Carryout, Delivery and Dine-In at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide. Not available on aggregator platforms. Pricing may vary at participating locations.

** Exclusions apply. Medium Stuffed Crust and Personal Pan Pizza include 1 topping. Additional charge for extra toppings, extra cheese & recipe pizza upgrade (recipes available on stuffed crust only). Product availability, combinability of discounts & specials, prices & participation may vary. Taxes, tip & delivery fees not included.

*** Hut Rewards is open to US residents 18+ who have registered for the program. For full Hut Rewards Terms & Conditions, with details, restrictions, & limitations, visit pizzahut.com/hutrewards.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in more than 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original Pan® and Original Stuffed Crust® pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. In addition, Pizza Hut has Hut Rewards®, the brand's loyalty program in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut also works to positively impact restaurant employees, the communities they serve and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon and Better Packaging.

About Dinner Service NY

Dinner Service is a culture-forward apparel brand built on collaboration. They create garments that commemorate moments that matter. A service to memory. Since its founding, the brand has partnered with musicians, restaurants, hotels, artists and other culture shapers to create limited-run pieces built to be lived in. Past collaborators include Figma, C as in Charlie, Pink's, Las Vegas, Hamilton and L'Ermitage. Every release operates on the same principle: it happens once. Dinner Service is based in New York.

Media Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE Pizza Hut