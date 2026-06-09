New Hut Originals Platform Celebrates the Fans Who Grew Up with Pizza Hut and the Return of Iconic Moments All Summer Long

IYKYK: Hut Originals Can Bring Back Their Classic BOOK IT! Button on June 10 for a Free Personal Pan Pizza®*

Pizza Hut and Box Tops for Education Team Up to Bring Back BOOK IT!® Summer of Stories™ with New Ways for Families to Earn Cash for Schools

PLANO, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Pizza Hut is celebrating the fans who made the brand iconic with the launch of Hut Originals, a new platform dedicated to Pizza Hut's iconic food, fun and fans. From the unmistakable red roof, red cups and checkered tablecloths to birthday parties, arcade tables and summers spent earning free pizza through BOOK IT!®, Hut Originals is a celebration of the generations of fans who grew up with Pizza Hut.

PIZZA HUT ANNOUNCES THE SUMMER OF HUT ORIGINALS – A NEW PLATFORM CELEBRATING THE ICONIC FOOD, EXPERIENCES AND FANS THAT MADE THE BRAND PIZZA HUT ANNOUNCES THE SUMMER OF HUT ORIGINALS – A NEW PLATFORM CELEBRATING THE ICONIC FOOD, EXPERIENCES AND FANS THAT MADE THE BRAND

To kick off the Summer of Hut Originals, Pizza Hut put a new spin on one of its most iconic menu items with the launch of the new Crispy Parm Pan Pizza, available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide*. Hut Originals should also keep an eye out all summer long for fan-favorite menu items offered at throwback value, unexpected merch partnerships and collections, Pizza Hut Classic location experiences and more.

And because no Pizza Hut memory is more iconic than earning free pizza for reading, Pizza Hut is celebrating generations of BOOK IT! fans with a one-day-only reward. On Wednesday, June 10, guests who bring in a BOOK IT! button from any year to participating Pizza Hut locations can receive a free Personal Pan Pizza®*. Whether you earned yours in the '80s, '90s, 2000s or beyond, Pizza Hut is inviting fans to relive one of the brand's most beloved traditions. See full offer terms at: https://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/book-it-personal-pan-pizza-event.

Pizza Hut is also bringing back its beloved BOOK IT!® Summer of Stories™ program running June through August, inviting parents with children in pre-K through sixth grade to set monthly reading goals through the BOOK IT! mobile app. Once goals are met, kids can earn a free Personal Pan Pizza® from participating Pizza Hut locations, bringing back a nostalgic tradition loved by generations while encouraging reading all summer long.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Pizza Hut is teaming up with General Mills and Box Tops for Education to give families an easy way to support local schools. Families can earn Box Tops for eligible schools by scanning receipts from Pizza Hut's BOOK IT! Family Meal** — which includes one medium one-topping pizza and two one-topping Personal Pan Pizzas for $14.99. For every BOOK IT! Family Meal purchased, a portion of proceeds will go towards supporting the BOOK IT! program and educational literacy. Together, BOOK IT! and Box Tops encourage families to unplug, create impactful summer memories and support literacy at home and in classrooms nationwide.

"After seeing so much excitement from customers around our Classic locations and the Pizza Hut originals people still know and love today, we knew it was the perfect time to launch Hut Originals," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "The platform celebrates the moments, memories and menu items generations of fans share with Pizza Hut. BOOK IT! continues to be one of the most beloved and talked-about programs tied to the brand, and this summer we're excited to bring fans new partnerships, experiences and nostalgic moments all summer long."

Parents can sign their children up to participate in Pizza Hut's BOOK IT! Summer of Stories by downloading the BOOK IT! app for free on the App Store or Google Play and setting reading goals for their child throughout June, July and August. To learn more about Pizza Hut's BOOK IT! Program, visit www.bookitprogram.com and for the latest brand announcements and promotions visit www.pizzahut.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @PizzaHut. Families can also earn cash for their schools by downloading the Box Tops for Education app for free on the App Store or Google Play.

* No Purchase Necessary. Offer ends 11:00 p.m. CT 6/10/26, or when supplies are exhausted, whichever is sooner. Open to individuals who are (1) legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia at least the age of majority in their state of residence at time of entry; and (2) Book It! Pin owners prior to 6/10/26. Void where prohibited. Subject to full Terms and Conditions: https://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/book-it-personal-pan-pizza-event. Sponsored by Pizza Hut, LLC, 7100 Corporate Dr., Plano, TX 75024.

** Additional charge for extra toppings, Pan, and extra cheese. Product availability, combinability of discounts and specials, prices, and participation vary. Priced higher in some locations, including CA. Taxes, tip and delivery fees not included.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in more than 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original Pan® and Original Stuffed Crust® pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. In addition, Pizza Hut has Hut Rewards®, the brand's loyalty program in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut also works to positively impact restaurant employees, the communities they serve and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon and Better Packaging.

About Box Tops for Education

Box Tops for Education, founded by General Mills in 1996, is a school earnings program that enables families to support their local schools through everyday purchases. By using the Box Tops app, families can earn cash for schools by scanning receipts or linking store accounts. To date, schools have earned nearly $1 billion through the program. For more information, visit www.boxtops4education.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino's, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2025 net sales of U.S. $19 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Pizza Hut