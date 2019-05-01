Pizza Inn Adds Two Fiesta Pizzas to Buffet Lineup

Taco Pizza – Layered with taco meat, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.

– Layered with taco meat, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Chicken Fajita Pizza – Layered with picante sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese topped with black olives.

"Our customers love these two pizzas, so we are excited to feature them to our All Day Buffet," said Denise Pedini, executive vice president of marketing. "We make it a priority to keep our buffet full of fresh new options for our loyal fans to enjoy. These pizzas combine two popular food genres resulting in a delicious explosion of flavor that'll make you want to fiesta, just in time for Cinco de Mayo!"

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

