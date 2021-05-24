Pizza Inn Adds Unlimited Stuffed Crust to the All Day Every Day Buffet

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Inn introduces Unlimited Stuffed Crust on the All You Can Eat Buffet! The Unlimited Stuffed Crust on the Buffet starts with house-made dough from scratch every morning in every store, and features a savory crust that is filled to the brim with mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection, and then brushed with a proprietary blend of Parmesan and Romano cheeses for full flavor in every bite.

"With mozzarella cheese stuffed inside of our house-made Garlic Buttery Crust and finished with a blend of parmesan and Romano cheese, our new Stuffed Crust on the Buffet is packed with full flavor," said Douglas Kwong, Vice President of Marketing at Rave Restaurant Group. "Consumer demand for Stuffed Crust pizza continues to be high, with a large pizza player attributing its recent success with their product launch. We're happy to offer our guests something other pizza delivery brands can't, and that's the Unlimited Stuffed Crust on our All Day Every Day Buffet."

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its outstanding, high-quality pizza and exceptional service. The brand's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with house-made pizza dough that, unlike its competitors, is made from scratch every morning in every store and is never frozen or made in a factory.

"Our Pizza Inn customers dine with us for our enhanced buffet experience, which offers a variety of items available all day, every day," said RAVE Restaurant Group's Chief Operating Officer, Mike Burns. "We've received positive feedback from franchisees and customers who tried our new Stuffed Crust on the buffet."

"Our Unlimited Stuffed Crust is a warm welcome back for many customers to our buffet who want to enjoy a good meal outside of their homes with family and friends," adds Burns.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 200 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

