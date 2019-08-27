Pizza Inn Debuts Hickory Bourbon Chicken Pizza

"Our new featured Hickory Bourbon Chicken Pizza really captures the flavors of fall," said Denise Pedini, executive vice president of marketing. "It's the perfect new pizza for families to enjoy during back-to-school season. We also have a wide variety of other options, including pastas, Pizzerts, appetizers and our fresh salad bar. As America's Hometown Pizza Place, we take pride in providing the most and best options for every member of your family."

Available for a limited time, guests can enjoy the Hickory Bourbon Chicken Pizza on Pizza Inn's All Day Buffet or for carryout or delivery, where delivery is available.

Pizza Inn's All Day Buffet has unmatched variety, with more than 40 items available on its buffet and salad bar – all day, every day. In addition to new features like Hickory Bourbon Chicken Pizza, the All Day Buffet offers specialty pizzas like Buffalo Chicken Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, Taco Pizza and Loaded Baked Potato Pizza. Of course, the buffet also boasts classic fan favorites like Cheese, Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza.

Included in the buffet price, the fresh salad bar always has more than 20 fresh items for guests to create their own custom salad. Fans can also enjoy other items like Garlic Cheese Bread, Spaghetti and Pizza Inn's famous Chocolate Chip Pizzert. The number of items on the All Day Buffet vary by location at certain times of day.

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

