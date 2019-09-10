Pizza Inn Executes Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement to Expand in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Nemer was previously an operating partner at the Pizza Inn located in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He currently owns Golden Chick restaurants in Ponca City and Stillwater, Oklahoma.

"We are excited to have Tony lead the way into some new markets for Pizza Inn," Bafundo said. "Tony has an incredible success story. He started his career with Pizza Inn as a dishwasher at the Bethany, Oklahoma location. Eight years ago, he opened the Ponca City location as a franchisee. He's a strong operator and lives the culture of Pizza Inn every day, so I know that these new locations will experience the same raving success."

Three of the six new locations will feature the company's new smaller prototype – the Pizza Inn Neighborhood Model. This prototype has a smaller footprint than the Pizza Inn Hometown Buffet, while still offering the unmatched variety and value of Pizza Inn's All Day Buffet, with more than 40 items available on its buffet and salad bar. It's an attractive option for first-time franchisees due to a lower price-point than the typical buffet model and simplified operations.

"The new Pizza Inn Neighborhood Model allowed me to commit to a larger-scale development deal with Pizza Inn," Nemer said. "With a price point under $500,000, it was a great investment for me and is more ideal for some of the smaller markets that we will be building in. Oklahomans have been demanding more of Pizza Inn, so I'm really excited to bring America's Hometown Pizza Place to smaller towns where we can be an integral part of the community."

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for exceptional pizza and friendly service. Pizza Inn's Signature and Classic pizzas are hand-prepared with the freshest ingredients. The salad bar always has more than 20 fresh items for guests to create their own custom salads. Fans can also enjoy other items like Garlic Cheese Bread, Spaghetti and Pizza Inn's signature Chocolate Chip Pizzert.

