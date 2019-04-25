Pizza Inn Hosts Donation Drive for National Military Appreciation Month

During the month of May, guests will have the opportunity to make a donation in each of Pizza Inn's 96 participating restaurants or online at pizzainn.com/operationgratitude . Every $15 donated sends an Operation Gratitude Care Package to deployed Troops serving in more than 40 countries and aboard U.S. Naval vessels on all seven seas.

Kids are also encouraged to get involved by drawing a picture or writing a special message on a Pizza Inn coloring sheet, which will be included in Operation Gratitude's Care Packages.

"Operation Gratitude is proud to partner with Pizza Inn on a campaign that gives grateful Americans the opportunity to say, 'Thank You' to all those who serve," said Kevin Schmiegel, CEO of Operation Gratitude. "This simple and tangible expression of appreciation will be realized through the delivery of thousands of Care Packages to our men and women serving around the world and here at home. As a 20-year Marine Veteran, I can tell you that the impact this campaign will have is profound."

Every year, Operation Gratitude sends hundreds of thousands of individually addressed Care Packages to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen deployed overseas, to their children left behind, and to First Responders, New Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Wounded Heroes, and their Caregivers. Each package contains snacks, hygiene products, entertainment, and handmade items, as well as personal letters of support. Through Collection Drives, Letter Writing Campaigns, Craft Projects, and Care Package Assembly Events, Operation Gratitude provides civilians anywhere in America a way to say "Thank You" through active, hands-on volunteerism.

"Our entire organization is extremely excited to support this wonderful cause," said Bob Bafundo, President of Rave Restaurant Group. "Pizza Inn is honored to be able to help raise funds to support our troops and first responders who help our country and communities every day."

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About Operation Gratitude

Demonstrating that actions speak louder than words, Operation Gratitude, a 501(c)(3) organization, provides tangible ways to forge strong bonds between Americans and their Military and First Responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude, and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide. Through its customized Care Package programs, Operation Gratitude has provided opportunities for countless Americans to say "Thank You" to more than 2.2 million of our nation's Heroes since 2003. In 2019, Operation Gratitude launched its Make Every Minute Count Campaign with the goal of delivering 525,600 Care Packages – one every minute of the year – to Service Members, their families at home, Veterans, and First Responders. Awarded a 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum rating from GuideStar, 94 percent of Operation Gratitude's expenditures go directly to programs that support our nation's men and women in uniform at home and abroad. To learn more, visit operationgratitude.com.

