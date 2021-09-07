Pizza Inn Introduces New House Pan Pizza Made the Right Way

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Inn announced today the launch of its new House Pan Pizza made with fresh, never frozen pizza dough, topped with 100% real whole milk mozzarella cheese and pan-fried to a crispy golden brown crust for pizza lovers everywhere. The new House Pan Pizza is available on the All You Can Eat Buffet and for delivery or carryout.

Pan pizza has been a staple since the 80s but, unfortunately, over the years pizza brands like Pizza Hut have cut costs and corners, which created a sub-par product made with frozen dough and frozen cheese that diminished consumer expectations of what quality pan pizza should be. Pizza Inn is raising the bar by bringing back the original pan pizza using fresh, high-quality ingredients and a robust flavor combination.

"The original pan pizza that guests fell in love with decades ago is nowhere to be found in today's market, until now," says Brandon Solano, RAVE Restaurant Group 's (NASDAQ: RAVE) Chief Executive Officer. "Pizza Inn's new House Pan Pizza is made as a pan pizza should be - with real ingredients that are made fresh, in-house, daily."

The House Pan Pizza starts with Pizza Inn's house-made dough that is made from scratch every morning at every store. Once the crust is pan-fried to a golden brown, it is brushed with a proprietary blend of buttery garlic, Parmesan and Romano cheeses for a flavorful experience in every bite. The House Pan Pizza is topped with fresh, house-cut veggies, signature sauce and house-shredded 100% real mozzarella cheese.

"Pizza Inn's 2021 innovation pipeline has been historic," says RAVE Restaurant Group's Chief Operations Officer, Mike Burns. "The new House Pan Pizza is a classic product that we know our guests will crave. Our product team focused on using fresh, high-quality ingredients which includes our pizza dough that is made in-house every morning so it is never frozen."

Unlike the frozen dough and frozen cheese used by competitors such as Pizza Hut, Pizza Inn has house-made pizza dough that is prepared in-store daily and is never frozen or made in a factory. Topped with fresh ingredients and 100% real cheese, Pizza Inn is making pan pizza the way it should be.

Guests can try the new House Pan Pizza at their nearest Pizza Inn location. To celebrate the launch, guests can also take advantage of three special offers starting today, including:

Purchase one large two-topping House Pan Pizza for $11.99

Purchase two medium, two-topping House Pan Pizzas for $6.99 each

each Purchase JoJo's Family Feast through Pizza Inn's Contactless Buffet-To-Go for only $25.99 , which includes four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side) and any two sides items (garlic rolls-8 count; medium garlic cheese bread; medium chocolate chip pizzert; medium cinnamon stromboli or small garden salad)

, which includes four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side) and any two sides items (garlic rolls-8 count; medium garlic cheese bread; medium chocolate chip pizzert; medium cinnamon stromboli or small garden salad) Guests can upgrade to one House Pan Pizza for $26.99 or two for $27.99

To find the restaurant nearest you, or for more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

