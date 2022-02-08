Pizza Inn Returns to Elizabethton with Dine-In Restaurant

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Inn , America's Favorite Hometown Pizza Buffet, announced the reopening of its restaurant in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Located conveniently at 101 Hudson Dr W. Town Square Shopping Center, the new Pizza Inn is owned and operated by new franchisee, Dion Firooznia.

"It was a priority for me to reopen Pizza Inn in Elizabethton," said Firooznia, franchisee. "The value of our all-day buffet is unmatched with 10-12 pizzas, pasta, salad and 4-5 desserts that are all high quality and fresh. The community has been excited for our return which has energized our team to open quickly so we can begin serving customers."

The new Pizza Inn will feature house-made dough that is made from scratch every morning. The restaurant offers a pizza buffet, salad bar, pasta bar and dessert buffet as well as delivery and carryout. The location's buffet hours will be 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. every day and the drive-thru will open daily at 8 a.m. to serve breakfast.

"The Elizabethton community can now relive the memories with our brand and enjoy great tasting pizza," said Chris Cochran, Senior Director of Franchise Sales and Development at Pizza Inn. "We are proud that Dion has re-opened this location in Elizabethton as he develops new restaurants in Tennessee and North Carolina."

This will be the first of six Pizza Inn franchises for Firooznia, who has been in the restaurant industry for over 30 years. Firooznia started his career as an hourly employee at Carl's Jr. Restaurants as a teenager and worked his way through the ranks at CKE Restaurants and Hardee's Food System before opening his own restaurant concept in Germany. He was instrumental in leading the turnaround for Bojangles' Restaurants, responsible for 110 company-owned stores and opened 79 restaurants during his 15-year tenure. Firooznia was an operating partner for 14 Qdoba Mexican Eats Restaurants in North Carolina before joining Pizza Inn as a franchise business consultant in 2020.

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its outstanding, high-quality house-made pizza dough, fresh ingredients and exceptional service. The brand's original pizzas create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with house-made pizza dough that, unlike its competitors, is made from scratch every morning in every store and is never frozen or made in a factory.

For more information on the new location, please visit https://www.pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] franchises and/or licenses Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

Media Contact

Madeline Black and Madison DeChellis for Pizza Inn

[email protected]

[email protected]

650.862.2220

330.606.4473

SOURCE Pizza Inn