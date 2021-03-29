Pizza Inn Serves Up All-New Garlic Buttery Crust

DALLAS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular pizza chain Pizza Inn has updated its crust recipe to feature the delicious flavors of buttery garlic and a combination of Romano and parmesan cheeses. Starting March 29, 2021, all of Pizza Inn's house-made crust edges will be finished with the savory buttery garlic and cheese blend to provide flavor even non-crust-eaters will enjoy.

"The addition of the Garlic Buttery Crust enhances our pizzas' flavor without losing that perfectly crispy texture that Pizza Inn customers want," said Douglas Kwong, Vice President of Marketing at Rave Restaurant Group. "At Pizza Inn, you can always expect a high-quality, house-made product that is prepared fresh each morning, packed with flavor, and baked to perfection. Our new Garlic Buttery Crust brings our pizza to a new level of cravability."

The Garlic Buttery Crust was tested in five locations and received high praise from customers. The garlic buttery blend will be added to all Pizza Inn crusts: New York Pan, Italian, Crispy Thin, and Stuffed Crust, and will be featured on the buffet as well as carryout and delivery services.

"Pizza Inn's commitment to quality is why the brand has stood the test of time and is poised for additional growth," said Pizza Inn's Chef, Patty Scheibmeir. "Over the last 60 years, Pizza Inn has made advancements to its menu, while preserving the brand's legacy and nostalgia customers know and love."

Customers can try the new Garlic Buttery Crust at their nearest Pizza Inn location, and take advantage of three special offers starting on March 29:

Purchase one Large 2-Topping Pizza for just $9.99 .

. Purchase one Large 3-Topping Pizza of Specialty Pizza and a Medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert for $17.99 .

. The Garlic Buttery Crust is also available through this take-out special: Contactless Buffet To-Go - JoJo's Family Feast: It's the Pizza Inn buffet you know and love, in the comfort and safety of your own home! Get four half pizzas (Two Medium Pizzas with up to Two Toppings on each side) and any two sides items (Garlic Rolls (8 count); Medium Garlic Cheesebread; Medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert; Medium Cinnamon Stromboli and Small Garden Salad for only $25.99 .

Pizza Inn is recognized nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular chain's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates and franchises over 230 Pie Five Pizza, Pizza Inn and PIE restaurants domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is a leader in the fast-casual pizza space offering made-to-order pizzas ready in under five minutes. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. PIE is a kiosk concept that offers a fast, convenient way to serve customers the same iconic, quality pizza they have come to expect from Pizza Inn. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit raverg.com .

Media Contacts

Kiara McKinney & Kelly Hoskinson

[email protected]

[email protected]

972.951.6966

SOURCE Pizza Inn