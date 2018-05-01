Pizza Inn To Give Away 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner

On Sept. 23, a winner will be chosen by an independent third party out of a random draw of all current Rewards members. Customers are encouraged to sign up for Pizza Inn Rewards to have the opportunity to win the 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner. See pizzainn.com/rewards for official rules.

The classic car will be touring across the country to specified Pizza Inn locations from May through September. The tour kicks off on May 4 in Durham, N.C., and will visit cities including Wilson, N.C., High Point, N.C., Goldsboro, N.C., Rocky Mount, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Murfreesboro, Tenn., Greeneville, Tenn., Spartanburg, S.C., Greer, S.C., Brunswick, Ga., Baxley, Ga., Pickens, S.C., Shelby, N.C., Frankfort, Ky., Paducah, Ky., Sikeston, Mo., Poplar Bluff, Mo., Grenada, Miss., Greenwood, Miss., Monticello, Miss., Franklinton, La., Lewisville, Texas, Snyder, Texas, Big Spring, Texas, Hobbs, N.M., Carlsbad, N.M., Muskogee, Okla., and Duncan, S.C.

"Exciting things are happening at Pizza Inn and we are thrilled to celebrate with our longtime fans across the country," said Bob Bafundo, president of Pizza Inn. "The car tour is a chance for us to thank guests for their loyalty and to hear stories of how Pizza Inn has been a part of so many memories as America's Hometown Pizza Place."

Pizza Inn will also be gifting prizes, such as 60th Anniversary commemorative items and Free Buffets, via social media throughout the year. Stay in touch by following Pizza Inn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. In 1994, Pizza Inn was named the #1 Pizza Chain in the U.S. by Restaurants and Institutions Magazine's annual "America's Choice in Chains" consumer pole. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

Contact: Jami Zimmerman, Champion Management

972.930.9933; jzimmerman@championmgt.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pizza-inn-to-give-away-1958-ford-fairlane-skyliner-300640723.html

SOURCE Pizza Inn

Related Links

http://www.pizzainn.com

