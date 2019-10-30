Pizza Inn’s Popular Pumpkin Pizzert Makes its Highly Anticipated Return for the Holiday Season

"The Pumpkin Pizzert is a fall favorite, so we are excited to bring it back and feature it on our All Day Buffet for a limited time," said Executive Vice President of Marketing Denise Pedini. "Pumpkin is a cherished ingredient during this time of year, so we love being able to get in on the craze with our delicious dessert. We hope all of our guests are getting excited for the return of the popular Pumpkin Pizzert."

Pizza Inn's All Day Buffet has unmatched variety, with more than 40 items available on its buffet and salad bar – all day, every day. In addition to limited-time offerings such as the Pumpkin Pizzert, the All Day Buffet offers specialty pizzas like Buffalo Chicken Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, Taco Pizza and Loaded Baked Potato Pizza. Of course, the buffet also boasts classic fan favorites like Cheese, Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza.

Included in the buffet price, the fresh salad bar always has more than 20 fresh items for guests to create their own custom salad. Fans can also enjoy other items like Garlic Cheese Bread, Spaghetti and Pizza Inn's famous Chocolate Chip Pizzert. The number of items on the All Day Buffet vary by location at certain times of day.

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

