Pizza Market Recorded a 4.84% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Increasing Consumption of Pizza in Developing Countries to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Boston Pizza, Cottage Inn Pizza, Della RosaTM, Dodo Pizza, Dominos Pizza Inc., Figaros Italian Pizza Inc., MR pizza, Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys, Peppes Pizza, Picasso Foods, Pizza Factory, Pizza Hut, Pizza Inn, Pizza Novo, PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd., Pizzeria Visco, Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd., Telepizza, and The Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Type - Non-vegetarian pizza and vegetarian pizza

Type - Non-vegetarian pizza and vegetarian pizza Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

The Pizza Market is expected to grow by USD 42.20 million, at a CAGR of 5.45%, between 2020 and 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. Also, the market recorded a 4.84% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021. The pizza market share growth by the non-vegetarian pizza segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the pizza market size.

Vendor Insights-

The Pizza Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Boston Pizza - The company offers non-veg pizza, veg pizza, and custom made pizza

The company offers non-veg pizza, veg pizza, and custom made pizza Dodo Pizza - The company offers veg pizza and non-veg.

The company offers veg pizza and non-veg. Della RosaTM - The company offers meat-free pizza, bbq chicken, cheese pizza, and others

Regional Market Outlook

The Pizza Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. 44% of the pizza market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the pizza market in North America. Factors such as the growing desire for convenience foods and customization in food products are accelerating the pizza market growth in North America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Pizza Market Driver:

Increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries:

The increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries is a key driver augmenting the pizza market growth. Developing economies such as China and India have high consumer spending and focus on improving the quality of life. Consumers in these countries are adopting new lifestyles and are gradually shifting to European food products such as pizza. Vendors are also drawing consumer interest by adding value to their products and expanding their product portfolios. These factors will positively influence the pizza market growth during the forecast period.

Pizza Market Trend:

The growing popularity of online food orders :

The growing popularity of online food orders through portals and mobile apps is a major trend supporting the pizza market share growth. Online orders are more efficient than telephone orders as they eliminate communication errors. Consumers tend to spend more when ordering online than through telephones, mainly because of attractive digital menus. Many restaurants opt for mobile app-based food ordering to enhance their customer base by directly delivering meals or creating takeaway options for consumers.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Non-vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vegetarian pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Boston Pizza

Della RosaTM

Dodo Pizza

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Figaros Italian Pizza Inc.

Papa Johns International Inc.

Papa Murphys

Pizza Hut

PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd.

Telepizza

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

