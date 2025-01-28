Pizza Market size is set to grow by USD 70.1 billion from 2025-2029, increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pizza market size is estimated to grow by USD 70.1 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of online food orders through portals and mobile apps However, fluctuation in prices of food commodities poses a challenge.Key market players include Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., CEC Entertainment Concepts L.P., CICI ENTERPRISES LP, Dominos Pizza Inc., FAT Brands Inc., Godfathers Pizza Inc., Hungry Howie Pizza and Subs Inc., La Pinoz Pizza, Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, MTY Food Group Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Pizza Nova Take Out Ltd., PizzaExpress Restaurants Ltd., Retail Food Group Ltd., Spizzico Italian Kitchen, and YUM Brands Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pizza Market 2025-2029

Pizza Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 70.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, France, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Italy, India, Japan, and Brazil Key companies profiled Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., CEC Entertainment Concepts L.P., CICI ENTERPRISES LP, Dominos Pizza Inc., FAT Brands Inc., Godfathers Pizza Inc., Hungry Howie Pizza and Subs Inc., La Pinoz Pizza, Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, MTY Food Group Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Pizza Nova Take Out Ltd., PizzaExpress Restaurants Ltd., Retail Food Group Ltd., Spizzico Italian Kitchen, and YUM Brands Inc.

Market Driver

The Pizza Market is experiencing significant growth due to the worldwide popularity of Italian and French-fry-topped pizzas. Gourmet pizzas, vegetarian, and vegan options are trending, catering to various dietary needs. Plant-based diets are driving demand for vegan cheese and plant-based meats. Artisanal pizzas made with locally sourced raw materials like wheat, water, yeast, salt, olive oil, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese, are gaining popularity. Delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub, online ordering, and convenience stores offer minimal preparation and convenient food items. Pizza chains provide competitive prices, discounts, combo offers, and loyalty programs, making pizza a convenient and affordable choice for social gatherings and parties. The market outlook is positive, with diverse pizza options, pizza chains, and cultural integration of international cuisines. Effective marketing strategies and brand recognition contribute to a substantial customer base. Urban centers and suburbs, as well as transportation hubs, are key areas of focus for physical locations and third-party delivery services.

Online ordering systems offer several advantages for pizza markets over traditional telephone orders. During peak hours, online platforms prevent lost orders due to engaged phone lines. Consumers also tend to spend more online, thanks to engaging digital menus. Mobile apps further expand customer bases by offering takeaway and delivery options. Feedback from consumers on these platforms is valuable for businesses, contributing to continuous improvement. The shift towards online ordering has significantly boosted the pizza market's growth.

Market Challenges

The Pizza Market is a thriving industry, driven by the worldwide popularity of Italian and French-fry-topped pizzas. Challenges include catering to diverse consumer preferences, such as vegetarian and vegan pizzas made with plant-based meats and cheeses. Artisanal pizzas and gourmet toppings like BBQ chicken and cauliflower crusts are also in demand. Delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub, online ordering, and retail stores offer convenience, while restaurants and pizzerias focus on quality and brand recognition. Raw materials, like wheat, water, yeast, salt, olive oil, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, vegetables, meats, seafood, herbs, and pepperoni, are essential. Technological advancements, such as robotic automation and ghost kitchens, streamline operations. Marketing campaigns and competitive prices, discounts, and combo offers help attract and retain a loyal customer base. The market outlook is positive, with convenient food items like ready-to-eat and frozen pizza slices, pizza rolls, and mini-pizzas catering to various textures and savory profiles. Healthier product variants, locally sourced ingredients, and ethical practices are essential for sustainability and consumer trust.

The cost of producing pizza can be impacted by the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials, such as wheat, vegetables, tomato sauce, meat, and cheese. These costs have risen significantly due to the supply and demand imbalance. An increase in raw material prices not only raises manufacturing expenses but also decreases vendors' profit margins. To remain competitive, manufacturers explore cheaper alternatives. Suppliers hold the power to set prices for their products. Unforeseen events, including adverse weather, emergencies, regulations, natural disasters, or supply shortages, can further affect the availability and pricing of raw materials.

Segment Overview

This pizza market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Quick service restaurants (QSR)

1.2 Full-service restaurants (FSR)

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Non-vegetarian pizza

2.2 Vegetarian pizza Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Quick service restaurants (QSR)- Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), such as those specializing in pizza and burgers, offer efficient and speedy food service with minimal preparation time and limited menus. QSRs, including Dominos and Pizza Hut, have standardized processes that ensure fast delivery while maintaining food quality. These restaurants require less infrastructure investment, as they do not need extensive space, furniture, air conditioning, or crockery. The QSR sector has seen significant growth due to urbanization and lower setup costs. In India, for instance, QSR chains expanded by 20-25% in the fiscal year 2023, leading to increased hiring and business expansion. The trend is expected to continue, with QSRs entering tier 2 and 3 cities, where disposable income is rising, and competition for food delivery is minimal.

Research Analysis

Pizza has become a beloved staple in many diets, with vegetarian and vegan options gaining significant popularity. Plant-based diets are on the rise, leading to the demand for vegan cheese and plant-based meats on pizzas. Whole wheat and gluten-free crusts cater to those with dietary restrictions. BBQ chicken, pepperoni, and other classic toppings continue to be favorites, but pizzerias and delivery services offer gourmet pizzas for those seeking a more upscale experience. Supermarkets and convenience stores sell pizza for those who prefer to cook at home. Sustainability and convenience are key factors in the pizza market, with many businesses focusing on sourcing raw materials locally and offering online ordering and delivery services. Ingredients like garlic bread, French fries, salad, and pizza chains all contribute to the diverse pizza landscape. Brand recognition plays a significant role in consumer choice, with some chains becoming household names.

Market Research Overview

The Pizza Market has achieved worldwide popularity, with Italian and American-style pizzas leading the way. Pizza is no longer just a staple food item; it's a cultural phenomenon. From Italian to French fries, salad, garlic bread, gourmet pizzas, and vegan options, the market caters to various tastes and dietary preferences. Vegetarian and vegan pizzas, made with plant-based meats and vegan cheese, are increasingly popular among those following plant-based diets. Artisanal pizzas, made with locally sourced ingredients and sustainable practices, are also gaining traction. Delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub have made pizza more convenient than ever, allowing consumers to enjoy their favorite pizzas at home or on-the-go. The pizza market is diverse, offering a range of textures and savory profiles, from thick and chewy crusts to thin and crispy ones. Non-vegetarian toppings like BBQ chicken and vegetable toppings like peppers and mushrooms cater to different tastes. The pizza market is constantly evolving, with technical advancements like robotic automation and ghost kitchens streamlining production and delivery. Marketing campaigns and globalization have integrated international cuisines and flavors into pizza offerings. Pizza is a convenient food item, available in ready-to-eat and frozen food formats, with minimal preparation required. Consumers can order online or from convenience stores, and even enjoy freshly baked and heated pizza slices or pizza rolls. Healthier product variants, such as gluten-free crusts and locally sourced ingredients, have also become popular as consumers prioritize sustainability and ethical practices. The pizza market outlook is positive, with competitive prices, discounts, combo offers, and loyalty programs driving growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)



Full-service Restaurants (FSR)



Others

Type

Non-vegetarian Pizza



Vegetarian Pizza

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

