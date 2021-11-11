Pizza Market size to increase by USD 42.20 Mn| Technavio's Research Insights highlight the Increasing Consumption of Pizza in Developing Countries as Key Driver

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global pizza market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players. The vendors in the market are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies for gaining competitive advantage. The market players are offering various varieties and ranges of eatables including veg and non-veg pizzas. They are also focusing on accommodating customers' requirements to make tailor-made pizzas with their choice of their toppings.

For Instance, Dominos Pizza Inc. operates through key segments including US stores, supply chain, and international franchise royalties and fees. The company offers veg pizza and non veg pizza.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the pizza market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 44% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

In addition, countries such as the US, China, UK, France, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for pizza during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The growing popularity of online food orders through portals and mobile apps is one major factor supporting the pizza market share growth. Online orders are more efficient than telephone orders as they eliminate communication errors. Consumers tend to spend more when ordering online than through telephones, mainly because of attractive digital menus.

The fluctuation in the prices of food commodities will be a major challenge for the pizza market. Depending on the availability, the prices of raw materials required to make pizza, such as wheat, vegetables, tomato sauce, meat, and cheese, can fluctuate. Moreover, the widening gap between the demand and supply of these raw materials has substantially increased their costs in recent years. The rising product prices affect the buying decisions of consumers, which, in turn, affects sales volumes and the growth of the market.

Pizza Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 42.20 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boston Pizza, Della RosaTM, Dodo Pizza, Dominos Pizza Inc., Figaros Italian Pizza Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Papa Murphys, Pizza Hut, PizzaExpress (Restaurants) Ltd., and Telepizza Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

