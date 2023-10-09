Pizza Market to grow by USD 56.85 Billion between 2022 - 2027 | Gain Access to Complete Bundle Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pizza Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.26% and an estimated increase of USD 56.85 billion. The market's expansion is driven by the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries. However, factors such as fluctuation in the prices of food commodities may impede market growth. The Pizza Market is segmented by distribution channel (quick service restaurants (QSR), full-service restaurants (FSR), and others), type (non-vegetarian pizza and vegetarian pizza), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pizza Market 2023-2027

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Technavio provides reports in the bundle related to the Pizza Market, offering valuable insights and a comprehensive understanding of their current status and future prospects.

Historic market values with future estimates

In-depth analysis of segmentation and 10+ countries

Current market dynamics and growth opportunities

Growth strategies of 20+ companies with offerings

By purchasing this cost-effective bundle, you gain access to valuable information and insights. It offers multiple reports at a discounted price, making it more affordable than buying individual reports separately.

Frozen Pizza Market: The frozen pizza market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,386.08 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (regular frozen pizza, premium frozen pizza, and gourmet frozen pizza), type (non-vegetarian toppings and vegetarian toppings), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gluten Free Pizza Crust Market: The Global Gluten Free Pizza Crust Market size is projected to increase by USD 1,841.92 million exhibiting a CAGR of 9.25% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the size of the market was valued at USD 2,535.13 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (conventional and organic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Pizza Oven Market: The pizza oven market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 149.61 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (electric pizza oven, wood-fired pizza oven, and gas pizza oven), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market: The commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12.12 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens and commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

US - Frozen Pizza Market: The US - frozen pizza market size is projected to increase by USD 2,145.77 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. This US frozen pizza market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (non-vegetarian toppings and vegetarian toppings), distribution channel (offline and online) and product (regular frozen pizza, premium frozen pizza, and gourmet frozen pizza).

With each report, you can:

Discover and analyze market opportunities with forecasting techniques.

Evaluate the growth potential of the market at a detailed level with historical and projected data.

Stay updated on the most recent industry and market trends.

Develop and validate your strategies using critical and actionable insights.

Assess competitive risks and key success factors in the relevant market.

These bundle reports would be beneficial to the companies including:

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Cappellos

La Pinoz Pizza

YUM Brands Inc.

Godfathers Pizza Inc.

General Mills Inc .

California Pizza Kitchen Inc.

Rich Products Corp.

Papa Johns International Inc.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio