Pizza Oven Market size is set to grow by USD 310.38 mn from 2024-2028, increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pizza oven market size is estimated to grow by USD 310.38 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pizza Oven Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Electric pizza oven, Wood-fired pizza oven, and Gas pizza oven), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ali Group Srl, Angelo Po Grandi Cucine Spa, Belforno, Blackstone Products, Californo, Cuppone Srl, Donna Italia, EarthStone Wood Fire Ovens, Fiero, Forno Bravo, Gozney Ltd., Henny Penny Corp., Italoven, Kitchenrama, Le Panyol, Mugnaini Imports Inc., Morello Forni Italia Srl, Ooni Ltd., Peppino Cement Ornaments CC, The Middleby Corp., and Wood Stone Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The pizza oven market is experiencing a shift towards customized and hybrid wood-fired ovens. These innovative ovens, popular in the pizza and baking sectors, offer numerous benefits. They ensure even baking and optimal heat distribution, prevent food overheating, boost oven efficiency, and reduce baking time. Hybrid ovens incorporate multiple heating systems into a single baking chamber, utilizing both wood and electrical power for efficient energy use. This fusion of technologies caters to the growing demand for fast food and Italian cuisine in regions such as Dubai, East Asia, and the Italian diaspora.

Market Challenges

Pizza ovens are essential commercial equipment, renowned for their durability and ability to withstand high temperatures and heavy usage in various foodservice establishments. Urbanization and increasing purchasing power have fueled the popularity of pizza, leading to a significant market for these ovens. Various types, including wood, electric, and gas ovens, cater to diverse cuisines and preferences. Ease of cleaning, fast preheating, and long replacement cycles are key considerations. The market encompasses a range of offerings, from pre-assembled models to hybrid systems, and serves various sectors, including bakeries and chain stores. Attention to design, automation, and customer service are crucial factors in the adoption of pizza ovens. Cost, construction materials, and combustion efficiency are also significant factors.

Segment Overview

This pizza oven market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Electric pizza oven

1.2 Wood-fired pizza oven

1.3 Gas pizza oven Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Electric pizza oven- The pizza oven market exhibits significant growth in the segment of electric ovens, which can be attributed to their semi-automatic nature and user-friendly design. These ovens, made primarily of stainless steel, do not necessitate extensive expertise or venting systems, making them an ideal choice for small commercial spaces in South Asia and beyond. With advanced technology, including temperature regulation and smart interfaces, electric pizza ovens cater to the increasing demand for take-out and delivery pizzas. In March 2023, the introduction of the Ooni Volt 12, a versatile electric oven from Ooni Ltd., expanded the market's offerings for both indoor and outdoor use. This segment's growth is further fueled by statistics showing a growing world population and increasing pizza consumption trends. Additionally, electric pizza ovens offer energy efficiency, with less thermal radiation compared to traditional stoves, and are compatible with various power sources, including USB On-The-Go.

Research Analysis

The pizza oven market encompasses a wide range of establishments, including homes, restaurants, pizzerias, and commercial food chains. Pizza enthusiasts seek authentic flavors, textures, and cooking techniques, leading to the increasing popularity of pizza ovens. Gluten-free and vegan pizza preparations cater to diverse dietary needs, expanding the market's reach. Collaborations with chefs and the use of high-quality ingredients further enhance the pizza experience. Both residential and commercial sectors utilize various types of pizza ovens, such as electric and wood-fired, to meet the demands of artisanal foods and fast food restaurants, hotels, café & coffee shops, catering businesses, and pizza outlets.

Market Research Overview

The pizza oven market encompasses a wide range of products designed for baking authentic pizzas at home. These ovens come in various forms, including gas, wood, and electric models. The market caters to diverse consumer preferences, offering different sizes, styles, and features. Some ovens are portable and compact, while others are large and built-in. The market is driven by factors such as the growing popularity of homemade pizzas, increasing disposable income, and the convenience of having a pizza oven at home. Additionally, the market is witnessing the emergence of smart ovens with advanced technology, making pizza baking an enjoyable and effortless experience.

