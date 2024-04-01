Pizza Oven Market size to grow by USD 310.38 million during 2024-2028, Ali Group Srl and BakerStone to emerge as some of the key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pizza Oven Market is set to grow by USD 310.38 million from 2024 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The Pizza Oven Market is characterized by fragmentation, with key players including Ali Group Srl, BakerStone, Californo, Cuppone Srl, and EarthStone Wood Fire Ovens. Additionally, the research report provides detailed analyses of 15 market companies, such as Fiero, Fontana Forni USA, Henny Penny Corp., and others. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Rising pizza consumption in developing nations, driven by improved lifestyles and urbanization, spurs market growth. Consumers in countries like China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia favor European food products, with vendors offering customizable options and convenient nutrition calculators.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pizza Oven Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 149.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.78 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Italy

The report on the pizza oven market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Market Dynamics

The increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries is a key factor driving the market growth:

Growing pizza consumption in developing nations, fueled by rising incomes and urbanization, drives market growth. Consumers in countries like China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia are favoring European food products like pizza. Vendors are adapting with customizable options and nutrition calculators, while wood-fired ovens gain popularity.

The electric pizza oven segment has been steadily growing, with a market share of USD 171.53 million in 2017, expected to continue rising through 2021. Factors such as the expansion of the food service market and the ability of electric ovens to quickly bake various types of pizza in just 5 minutes are driving this trend, contributing to their dominance in the global market.

Market Segmentation

The pizza oven market analysis includes Type, Distribution Channel and geography landscape. This study identifies the pizza oven market experiences innovation with the rise of customized, wood-fired hybrid ovens. These ovens, popular in Italian cuisine and among the Italian diaspora, offer advantages such as even baking and humidity control. Immigration patterns have influenced the spread of pizza culture, with trends reaching Jumeirah and Jumeirah Bay in the UAE. Hybrid ovens, with their rapid heating and energy efficiency, cater to modern lifestyle demands. In London, macroeconomic factors drive the machine manufacturing industry, producing high-quality kitchen stoves and utensils, including these advanced pizza ovens. Latin influences add to the diversity of pizza offerings, making this a significant sector in the kitchen appliance market. as one of the prime reasons driving the pizza oven market growth during the next few years.

Europe contributes an estimated 33% to global market growth, maintaining its position as the largest segment in 2022 and beyond. Its strong pizza market, driven by demand for customizable and gluten-free options, is bolstered by a rich dining-out tradition, particularly in high-income European Union nations. Rising GDP per capita in the EU suggests further income growth, driving consumer spending on dining out and, consequently, demand for high-quality cooking equipment, including ovens. This trend is expected to propel the demand for ovens and similar baking equipment in the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Ali Group Srl

Angelo Po Grandi Cucine Spa

Belforno

Blackstone Products

Californo

Cuppone Srl

Donna Italia

EarthStone Wood Fire Ovens

Fiero

Forno Bravo

Gozney Ltd.

Henny Penny Corp.

Italoven

Kitchenrama

Le Panyol

Mugnaini Imports Inc.

Morello Forni Italia Srl

Ooni Ltd.

Peppino Cement Ornaments CC

The Middleby Corp.

Wood Stone Corp.

Analyst Review:

The Pizza Oven Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by various factors contributing to the increasing demand for pizza ovens across different segments and regions. The market encompasses a wide range of pizza oven types, each catering to specific end-use applications and consumer preferences. Innovations in technology have led to the development of pizza ovens with smart features and advanced temperature control systems, enhancing the cooking experience for both commercial and residential users. The market is segmented based on end-use applications, including commercial and residential segments, as well as specialty stores and online retailers catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Commercial establishments such as cafes, food trucks, international food chains, and fast-food restaurants are investing in eco-friendly pizza ovens made from sustainable materials, aligning with the growing trend of environmentally conscious practices in the food service industry. Wood-fired pizza ovens, known for imparting a smoky flavor and authentic texture to pizzas, remain popular among pizza enthusiasts and artisanal food outlets. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for high-quality ingredients and unique flavors, driving the adoption of wood-fired, gas, and electric pizza ovens that offer fast preheating and efficient cooking capabilities. Additionally, advancements in design and style cater to consumers' preferences for aesthetically pleasing and easy-to-clean pizza ovens.

The residential segment is also experiencing growth, with consumers seeking compact, pre-assembled pizza ovens for home use. Factors such as disposable income, purchasing power, and the popularity of pizza contribute to the market demand, with consumers prioritizing convenience, size, and versatility when selecting pizza ovens for their homes. Overall, the pizza oven market is characterized by a diverse range of products, catering to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers in the food industry. With the continued adoption of innovative technologies and sustainable practices, the market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years.

Market Overview:

The Pizza Oven Market reflects the enduring popularity of pizza across various cultures and cuisines. Pizza enthusiasts, both in homes and restaurants, are driving demand for pizza ovens with diverse preferences and purchasing power. In the food industry, pizza stands out as a staple, leading to a growing demand for pizza ovens in fast-food restaurants, food chains, cafes, and even food trucks. The market caters to a wide range of consumers, from individual pizza enthusiasts to international food chains seeking efficient and high-quality pizza preparation systems. The market trend emphasizes smart features and temperature control systems in pizza ovens, catering to the evolving needs of the food service industry. Specialty stores and online retailers play crucial roles in distributing pizza ovens, meeting the diverse requirements of both residential and commercial segments. Eco-friendly pizza ovens with sustainable materials are gaining traction, aligning with the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability. Electric pizza ovens offer fast preheating and efficient cooking, making them popular choices for urban homes and food outlets.

Wood-fired pizza ovens remain iconic, appreciated for imparting a smoky flavor to pizzas. They are favored for their unique flavors and are commonly found in restaurants and homes seeking an authentic pizza experience. The Pizza Oven Market also reflects broader trends such as urbanization and disposable income levels, influencing consumer preferences and purchasing power. Hybrid and pre-assembled pizza ovens cater to diverse space and design preferences, offering flexibility in installation and usage. Overall, the Pizza Oven Market continues to evolve with advancements in technology, design, and culinary preferences, catering to the enduring popularity of pizza worldwide.

