Pizza oven market to grow by USD 149.61 million from 2022 to 2027 | Europe will contribute 33% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

The pizza oven market size is estimated to increase by USD 149.61 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 5.18%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The market is segmented by region Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included. Europe will contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is one of the largest markets for pizzas due to the growing demand for customization in pizza and consumer preference for gluten-free pizzas. Furthermore, the pizza oven market in Europe witnessed a decline in 2020 due to COVID-19 but mass vaccination drives conducted by the government and the reopening of restaurants in Europe revived the growth of the regional market in 2021. Hence, such factors fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pizza Oven Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

The pizza oven market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Ali Group Srl, BakerStone, Californo, Cuppone Srl, EarthStone Wood Fire Ovens, Fiero, Fontana Forni USA, Henny Penny Corp., Il Forno By Marco, Marra Forni, Morello Forni Italia Srl, Mugnaini Imports Inc., Peppino Cement Ornaments CC, Smeg S.p.a., Sveba Dahlen AB, Wood Stone Corp., Forno Bravo, Le Panyol, Ooni Ltd., and Italoven

Pizza Oven Market - Segmentation

The market is segmented by Type (Electric pizza oven, Wood-fired pizza oven, and Gas pizza oven), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The electric pizza oven segment will be significant during the forecast period. Electric pizza ovens are an attractive option for commercial kitchens. This is because they are easy to use and require less expertise than traditional wood-fired ones. Furthermore, global demand for electric pizza ovens is likely to be influenced by various factors, such as the growth in the size of the food service market. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Pizza Oven Market - Market Dynamics

The increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries drives the pizza oven market growth. Factors such as an increase in urbanization, availability of goods, and income influence consumer spending behavior. Market vendors draw consumer interest by adding value to their products and expanding their product portfolios. Also, the nutrition calculator displays total calorie and sodium intake, total fat amount, carbohydrates, and protein. Hence, such factors boost the pizza oven market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing focus on customized and hybrid wood-fired ovens is an emerging pizza oven market trend.

is an emerging pizza oven market trend. The long product replacement cycle challenges the growth of the pizza oven market.

What are the key data covered in this Pizza Oven Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pizza oven market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pizza oven market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pizza oven market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pizza oven market vendors

