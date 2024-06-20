PIZZA WITH PURPOSE: NEWMAN'S OWN® DEBUTS "PAY WHAT YOU WANT" PIZZA TRUCK

Kicking off today in New York City, the "Pay What You Want Pizza" truck will head to 10 major U.S. cities with all proceeds going to help children who face adversity

WESTPORT, Conn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Newman's Own, Inc. – the company known for its great tasting, high-quality food products and its commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of its profits going to help children who face adversity – is proud to debut a national Pay What You Want Pizza truck. In the face of high food prices, the Pay What You Want Pizza truck invites customers to choose their own 'price' for a delicious slice of pizza. All proceeds will go to the Newman's Own Foundation, whose mission is to nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity.

The Newman's Own Pay What You Want Pizza truck kicks off in New York City today, June 20, and will be traveling across the United States throughout the summer. It will stop in select cities from coast to coast including Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Customers can expect a sampling of Newman's Own delicious pizzas: Thin & Crispy Crust Pizza (Uncured Pepperoni, Four Cheese and Supreme), Newman's Own Stone-Fired Crust Pizza (Margherita and Roasted Garlic & Mushroom) and the new Newman's Own Sourdough Crust Pizza (Meatball). The Sourdough Crust pizza, along with expanded offerings to its line of Stone-Fired Crust pizza, debuted in April 2024 just in time for the launch of this Pay What You Want Pizza truck. Each pizza truck will offer between three to five different types of pizza in each city based on local availability.

"We're excited to hit the road this summer with our Pay What You Want Pizza truck," said David Best, President and CEO of Newman's Own, Inc. "We can't wait to share our delicious pizza, celebrate the great generosity in this country, and help even more kids. Come by and enjoy a slice!"

For more information about Newman's Own, Inc. and its Pay What You Want Pizza truck, dates, and locations, please visit newmansown.com/pizzatruck and follow the company on Instagram @newmansown and TikTok @newmansownfood .

About Newman's Own, Inc.

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high-quality food and beverage products for families and their pets. Products include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated lemonades, cookies, microwave popcorn, olive oil and dog treats. Newman's Own, Inc., continues Paul Newman's founding commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of its profits going to the Newman's Own Foundation, whose mission is to nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity.

Media Contact

The Door

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Newman's Own, Inc.