PizzaForno Becomes First-to-Market in Maryland with New Automated Pizzeria

The 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Expands to Maryland; Debuting First New Location in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PizzaForno, North America's first automated pizzeria that bakes high-quality pizza, 24 hours a day, is officially expanding into Maryland. The new location is now open at 8750 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, MD.

A Grand Opening event will take place at the Silver Spring location on March 22. The opening event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will feature free pizza, family-friendly music, games, freebies and giveaways. Prizes will be given for games and an "Enter to Win" contest drawing will be held for two lucky winners to win free pizza for an entire year.

The entrepreneur responsible for this expansion is Master Licensee, A.J. Grillo. His journey in the hospitality industry began at age 16 as a busser and host at TGI Fridays in Springfield, sparking a lifelong passion for exceptional service.

After studying Communication and Criminal Justice at the University of Louisville, he honed his skills as a server at various locations. Rising through the ranks, he spent over 14 years with TGI Fridays, ascending to the role of General Manager with United Restaurant Group in Richmond. The restaurant group is under the leadership of Tony Grillo, A.J.'s father, and is the second largest franchisee of TGI Fridays, now encompassing 32 restaurants.

Grillo's commitment to excellence and innovation continues to shape his dynamic career in hospitality.

"As we introduce the very first PizzaForno unit into Maryland, I couldn't be more thrilled about the journey ahead," said Grillo. "I'm excited to be a licensee of PizzaForno, and look forward to continuing to grow the brand across Virginia and Washington D.C."

Grillo is extremely passionate about bringing this dining option to the area, and plans to install units in universities, hospitals, apartments complexes and anywhere else that people would benefit from convenient, 24/7 access to their product. While he plans to open more locations in Maryland, Grillo also hopes to introduce the brand to Virginia and Washington D.C. as well.

"This expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. "With A.J.'s expertise in the hospitality industry and passion for excellence, we look forward to seeing PizzaForno flourish in new markets."

PizzaForno is growing rapidly and plans to have 25,000 operating units by 2028. The brand prioritizes providing their services in places that would benefit greatly from PizzaForno's cutting-edge technology and have begun expanding into campuses and other unconventional locations. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, this revolutionary concept in North America, offers an array of pizza selections made with top-quality ingredients.

Easily accessible through PizzaForno's app, users can check inventory, order, and reserve pizzas for pick-up; providing the ability to order via the app from anywhere in the world.

To learn more about PizzaForno and their licensing opportunities, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizzeria which introduces high quality pizza in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of pizza options, each made with high quality ingredients. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno has built the brand on a proven foodtech platform with already 2,200 operating in Europe. PizzaForno currently has over 70 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed in the U.S. alone, with the first 15 U.S. locations already established in California, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and Louisiana. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://pizzaforno.com/licensing.

SOURCE PizzaForno