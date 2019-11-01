PizzaRev Introduces NEW Calzones in Celebration of National Calzone Day

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PizzaRev, the fast-casual chain that is revolutionizing the way America eats its favorite food, has a brand-new reason to celebrate. It's National Calzone Day on November 1 and the chain is introducing new Calzones served two ways: craft-your-own and traditional meatball. PizzaRev guests can now try the new Calzone at any PizzaRev location nationwide.

PizzaRev launched in 2012 to bring a new twist to the classic pizza shop experience, offering guests the opportunity to choose their favorite crust, sauce, cheese and toppings and watch as their personal-sized pizza is crafted especially for them. Last month, PizzaRev locations nationwide rolled out new Calzones as a featured menu item, just in time for National Calzone Day, which is celebrated nationwide every November 1.

"We are excited to celebrate National Calzone Day with the launch of our delicious new Calzones," said chief marketing officer Renae Scott. "Calzones wrap organic tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and your favorite toppings in a piping hot, portable package that you can eat in the restaurant or take on the road. Just like with PizzaRev pizzas, guests can watch us craft their calzone in the restaurant or order online to pick up."

PizzaRev calzones are brushed with olive oil, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and baked to golden-brown perfection in the restaurant's stone-bed oven. Fall is the perfect time to try a hearty, highly portable calzone, and what better way to celebrate National Calzone Day? Find the nearest PizzaRev restaurant to visit or order online now for pickup at PizzaRev.com.

About PizzaRev

Founded in Los Angeles in 2012, PizzaRev is the Craft Your Own™ fast-casual pizza concept that is reinventing the way America eats its favorite food, inspiring guests to eat well, live full and be revolutionary. Guests can customize a personal-sized 11" pizza or try a delicious calzone for one low price. Homemade crust options, flavorful sauces, all-natural cheeses, and more than 30 artisanal toppings are on display at PizzaRev, where pizza professionals craft custom pizzas and calzones right before guests' eyes and then bake them in a 900-degree fired, stone-bed oven to produce a crispy Roman-style pizza or crusty calzone in under five minutes.

Visit www.PizzaRev.com for the latest company news, franchise opportunities and location information. Look for PizzaRev on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Sophie Kelner

(719)239-3185

pizzarev@sspr.com

SOURCE PizzaRev

Related Links

https://pizzarev.com/

