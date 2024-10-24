Pizzeria in a Tiny Wine Country Town Named One of the Bay Area's Top 50 Restaurants

FORESTVILLE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma Pizza Co., a beloved hidden gem pizzeria in the small wine country town of Forestville, has been recognized as one of the top 50 restaurants in the Bay Area by Yelp Elites, joining prestigious culinary establishments such as The French Laundry and Tony's Pizza Napolitana. This accolade underscores the pizzeria's commitment to local ingredients and exceptional hospitality.

Wood Fire-Oven. Photo: Krescent Carasso

"We're incredibly honored to be named among the Bay Area's best," said Christopher & Eda Smith, owners of Sonoma Pizza Co. "This recognition reflects the hard work of our team and our passion for the craft of artisan pizza. We've been working hard to create not just a destination restaurant, but an authentic experience where locally sourced foods converge with art, music and wine."

The restaurant features naturally leavened sourdough crust is made from 100% organic blends, locally sourced in Petaluma, and cold-fermented for 72 hours before service. It has become a big hit with locals and culinary tourists who love the amazing food, expansive outdoor garden area and dining under the redwoods.

In addition to their top 50 recognition, Sonoma Pizza Co. has several new initiatives. The restaurant just announced its fall menu with seasonal dishes like Crispy Brussels Sprouts, the Gravenstein Apple & Fennel salad and weekly pizza specials. They are also excited to announce the launch of "Lasagna of The Gods" every Tuesday & Wednesday night. Guests can indulge in a delicious, handcrafted meat or vegetarian lasagnas featuring local cheeses and homemade sauces. Sonoma Pizza Co. uses only the freshest, locally sourced, and organic ingredients to craft its dishes, ensuring that every bite is both delicious and sustainable.

Additionally, Sonoma Pizza Co. is enhancing its offerings with a new grab-and-go fridge. Customers can now conveniently pick up take-and-bake pizzas, signature sauces, and build-your-own pizza kits, making it easier than ever to enjoy the pizzeria's signature flavors at home.

For more information, visit www.sonomapizzaco.com or follow us on Instagram: @sonomapizzaco

SOURCE Sonoma Pizza Co.