PJ Clarke's Launches New Art Initiative In Philadelphia

Thea Scotti, Director of Member Services at PJ Clarke's, explains the rationale for the company's involvement: "Philadelphia has a long-standing tradition of training fine artists, dating back to 1805 with the foundation of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA). There's an incredible pool of young artistic talent here in the City thanks to Art Academies such as PAFA, The Moore College of Art, Tyler, the University of the Arts and Fleisher. Wherever we operate, we try to give back to the local community; we want young talent like Sophie to be successful. PJ Clarke's can help provide a showcase for Art in an unstuffy, casual setting. We're shaking things up."

"Running Through Honey in the Dreamworld" opens April 3rd and runs to June 10th, 2020. Works for sale will include oversized charcoal drawings, charcoal miniatures and sculpture by the artist.

PJ Clarke's Philadelphia is located in the Curtis Building at 601 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, adjacent to the Liberty Bell. The Curtis Building houses the national treasure, "The Dream Garden", one of the largest glass mural mosaics in the US. Designed by PAFA alumni Maxfield Parrish and executed in Tiffany favrile glass in 1916, "The Dream Garden" draws admirers from around the world.

PJ Clarke's Philadelphia

PJ Clarke's has been serving Classic American fare, skillfully made cocktails and great conversation since the 1880's. From its unique perspective at the corner of Walnut and 6th Street, PJs Philadelphia offers Washington Square neighbors, local business folk and visitors from all over the world a ringside seat to history. As the original social network, PJ's is brimming with Philadelphian spirit and tells a story that is uniquely local.

